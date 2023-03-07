Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDNS   US1273871087

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02:51 2023-03-07 am EST
195.76 USD   -0.83%
10:46aCadence to Invest $50 Million to Support Racial Equity
BU
03/02Insider Sell: Cadence Design Systems
MT
02/28Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cadence to Invest $50 Million to Support Racial Equity

03/07/2023 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cadence Design Systems, Inc., (Nasdaq: CDNS) announced today that it is making a $50 million USD purpose-driven investment in an impact investment program managed by RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) to address racial wealth inequities in affordable housing, homeownership and small business. In partnership with RBC GAM, Cadence will invest in an impact investment strategy that seeks to positively support underserved Black and Latinx individuals and communities nationally, including those in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA; Austin, TX; Columbia, MD; the New York Metropolitan Area; Boston and Burlington, MA; Research Triangle Park in Raleigh, NC; and Pittsburgh, PA—locations where Cadence has significant operations and a community presence. Additionally, a portion of Cadence’s investment will be focused internationally on projects aimed at supporting women and people of color as well as climate justice initiatives.

“Fostering diversity, equity and inclusion is at the core of who we are as a company, and collaborating with RBC GAM to advance racial equity and community development was a very easy choice,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence. “We are dedicated to making a difference and look forward to seeing the impact that our partnership will have on Black and Latinx communities across the United States as well as on the international initiatives focused on supporting women, people of color and climate justice.”

“Following Black History Month, we’re taking a proactive approach to address the racial income gaps and racial homeownership inequality that exist throughout the United States in commemoration of this important period of reflection,” said KT Moore, vice president, Corporate Marketing at Cadence. “At Cadence, we are committed to supporting diversity and revitalizing communities where we operate and are proud to call home.”

Cadence’s investment will be allocated in RBC GAM’s Access Capital Community Investing Strategy, which will invest in U.S. government-backed securities to support lending in historically underserved communities.

Access Capital has a quarter century of history of supporting investments in underserved communities and was founded in 1998 by Ron Homer, Chief Strategist of U.S. Impact Investing at RBC Global Asset Management, who is a pioneer of impact investing in the U.S. Mr. Homer, who held executive roles at several Black-owned banks before joining RBC GAM in 2008, has dedicated the entirety of his six-decade career to supporting community development and homeownership in Black communities through impact investing.

“We are excited to work with Cadence on this initiative aimed at reducing racial disparities in income and wealth within the United States,” said Mr. Homer. “Through Access Capital’s 25-year history of impact investing, doors have opened that facilitated more people of color to enjoy the benefits of the American dream of wealth, homeownership and income appreciation. On the heels of Black History Month, we must understand the importance of building racial equity across America.”

To learn more, please read our blog at www.cadence.com/go/rbcracialequity.

About Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $525 billion CAD in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

© 2023 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Featured


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
10:46aCadence to Invest $50 Million to Support Racial Equity
BU
03/02Insider Sell: Cadence Design Systems
MT
02/28Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
02/21Berenberg Bank Adjusts Cadence Design Systems Price Target to $225 From $184, Maintains..
MT
02/16Cadence Delivers 13 New VIP and Expands System VIP Portfolio to Accelerate Automotive, ..
BU
02/16Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Delivers 13 New VIP and Expands System VIP Portfolio to Ac..
CI
02/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts Cadence Design Systems' Price Target to $222 From $200, Maintains..
MT
02/14Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Drives Equities Lower
MT
02/14Stubborn Core Inflation Print Gives Pause to US Equity Investors
MT
02/14Dow Sinks 270 Points as Stubborn Core CPI Print Reflects Fed's Fight Against Inflation ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 035 M - -
Net income 2023 960 M - -
Net cash 2023 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 53 878 M 53 878 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,2x
EV / Sales 2024 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 10 200
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 197,40 $
Average target price 212,21 $
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirudh Devgan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lip-Bu Tan Executive Chairman
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
James D. Plummer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.32%53 878
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.45%1 912 090
SYNOPSYS INC.15.50%56 164
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.99%52 205
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.89%45 145
SEA LIMITED26.29%36 912