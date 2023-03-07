Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Summary
CDNS
US1273871087
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
(CDNS)
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
195.35
USD
-1.04%
10:46a
Cadence to Invest $50 Million to Support Racial Equity
BU
03/02
Insider Sell: Cadence Design Systems
MT
02/28
Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
Transcript : Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-07-2023 02:40 PM
03/07/2023 | 05:40pm EST
All right. Thank you all for joining us here on Day 2 of the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. I'm Mark Edelstone with Morgan Stanley. And before we start, I want to read a couple of safe harbor...
All news about CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
10:46a
Cadence to Invest $50 Million to Support Racial Equity
BU
03/02
Insider Sell: Cadence Design Systems
MT
02/28
Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
02/21
Berenberg Bank Adjusts Cadence Design Systems Price Target to $225 From $184, Maintains..
MT
02/16
Cadence Delivers 13 New VIP and Expands System VIP Portfolio to Accelerate Automotive, ..
BU
02/16
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Delivers 13 New VIP and Expands System VIP Portfolio to Ac..
CI
02/15
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Cadence Design Systems' Price Target to $222 From $200, Maintains..
MT
02/14
Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Drives Equities Lower
MT
02/14
Stubborn Core Inflation Print Gives Pause to US Equity Investors
MT
02/14
Dow Sinks 270 Points as Stubborn Core CPI Print Reflects Fed's Fight Against Inflation ..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
02/21
Berenberg Bank Adjusts Cadence Design Systems Price Target to $225 From $184, Maintains..
MT
02/15
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Cadence Design Systems' Price Target to $222 From $200, Maintains..
MT
02/14
BofA Securities Adjusts Cadence Design Systems Price Target to $225 From $205, Maintain..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
4 035 M
-
-
Net income 2023
960 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
758 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
57,2x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
53 319 M
53 319 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
13,0x
EV / Sales 2024
11,5x
Nbr of Employees
10 200
Free-Float
82,3%
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
195,35 $
Average target price
212,21 $
Spread / Average Target
8,63%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirudh Devgan
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Wall
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lip-Bu Tan
Executive Chairman
John B. Shoven
Lead Independent Director
James D. Plummer
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
22.32%
53 878
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
6.45%
1 912 090
SYNOPSYS INC.
15.50%
56 164
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
10.99%
52 205
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION
36.89%
45 145
SEA LIMITED
26.29%
36 912
