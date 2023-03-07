Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDNS   US1273871087

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.

(CDNS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
195.35 USD   -1.04%
10:46aCadence to Invest $50 Million to Support Racial Equity
BU
03/02Insider Sell: Cadence Design Systems
MT
02/28Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-07-2023 02:40 PM

03/07/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All right. Thank you all for joining us here on Day 2 of the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. I'm Mark Edelstone with Morgan Stanley. And before we start, I want to read a couple of safe harbor...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
10:46aCadence to Invest $50 Million to Support Racial Equity
BU
03/02Insider Sell: Cadence Design Systems
MT
02/28Cadence's Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
02/21Berenberg Bank Adjusts Cadence Design Systems Price Target to $225 From $184, Maintains..
MT
02/16Cadence Delivers 13 New VIP and Expands System VIP Portfolio to Accelerate Automotive, ..
BU
02/16Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Delivers 13 New VIP and Expands System VIP Portfolio to Ac..
CI
02/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts Cadence Design Systems' Price Target to $222 From $200, Maintains..
MT
02/14Hotter-Than-Expected Inflation Drives Equities Lower
MT
02/14Stubborn Core Inflation Print Gives Pause to US Equity Investors
MT
02/14Dow Sinks 270 Points as Stubborn Core CPI Print Reflects Fed's Fight Against Inflation ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 035 M - -
Net income 2023 960 M - -
Net cash 2023 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 53 319 M 53 319 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
EV / Sales 2024 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 10 200
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 195,35 $
Average target price 212,21 $
Spread / Average Target 8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anirudh Devgan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Wall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lip-Bu Tan Executive Chairman
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
James D. Plummer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.32%53 878
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.45%1 912 090
SYNOPSYS INC.15.50%56 164
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.99%52 205
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.89%45 145
SEA LIMITED26.29%36 912