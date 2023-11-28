|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|270.72 USD
|-0.31%
|+0.17%
|+68.53%
|Nov. 28
|Nvidia Launches Generative AI Microservice NeMo Retriever for Enterprises
|MT
|Nov. 21
|Autodesk sees annual revenue above estimates amid robust client spending
|RE
Presenter SpeechTimothy Arcuri (Analysts)Perfect. We're going to get the next session started. Thank you. I'm Tim ...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is No. 1 worldwide in developing and marketing design software for integrated circuits and electronic systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of licenses and maintenance services (94.1%): design software, integrated circuit verification, simulation, and performance control systems, etc.; - services (5.9%): consulting, training, system design and development, technical assistance, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (43.2%), Americas (1.4%), China (12.7%), Japan (6.2%), Asia (19%) and Europe/Middle East/Africa (17.5%).
SectorSoftware
Calendar
12:30pm - Wells Fargo TMT Summit
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
270.72USD
Average target price
270.96USD
Spread / Average Target
+0.09%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+68.53%
|73 878 M $
|+59.58%
|2814 B $
|+70.29%
|82 662 M $
|+27.84%
|61 248 M $
|+46.42%
|46 533 M $
|+207.01%
|41 518 M $
|+53.98%
|33 924 M $
|+50.47%
|26 576 M $
|+75.64%
|25 549 M $
|+37.10%
|24 076 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Cadence Design Systems, Inc. - Nasdaq
- News Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Transcript : Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Presents at 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov-28-2023 05