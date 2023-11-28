Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is No. 1 worldwide in developing and marketing design software for integrated circuits and electronic systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of licenses and maintenance services (94.1%): design software, integrated circuit verification, simulation, and performance control systems, etc.; - services (5.9%): consulting, training, system design and development, technical assistance, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (43.2%), Americas (1.4%), China (12.7%), Japan (6.2%), Asia (19%) and Europe/Middle East/Africa (17.5%).

Sector Software