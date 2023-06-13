Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cadence Minerals Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REM   GB00BJP0B151

CADENCE MINERALS PLC

(REM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:37:35 2023-06-13 am EDT
8.575 GBX   +2.08%
08:42aCadence Minerals' investee Hastings strengthens position with Neo deal
AN
06/01Cadence investee Evergreen finds large-scale lithium targets
AN
06/01Cadence Minerals Plc Identifies Large-Scale Lithium Pegmatite Targets At Bynoe
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadence Minerals' investee Hastings strengthens position with Neo deal

06/13/2023 | 08:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - Cadence Minerals PLC on Tuesday noted an announcement by Hasting Technology Metals Ltd, signalling progress on an agreement with Neo Performance Materials Inc.

Cadence is a London-based early stage investment and development company within the mineral resource sector. In January, it sold a 30% stake in several mining concessions within the Yangibana rare earths project for 2.5 million Hastings shares. This equated to a 1.9% stake in Sydney-listed Hastings.

Hastings and Neo Performance have signed a non-binding heads of agreement. This outlines a framework for negotiating a binding commercial offtake agreement for the supply of rare earth concentrate from stage one of the Yangibana project.

Yangibana covers 650 square kilometres in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, and contains substantial neodymium and praseodymium resources. Both are materials used in magnets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hastings will supply up to 25,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate from the first quarter of 2025 for Neo's downstream processing facilities across Europe and Asia.

This would be followed by up to 10,000 tonnes per annum of mixed rare earth carbonate upon completion of Stage Two.

The offtake arrangement for concentrate from Yangibana would provide an additional source of feedstock for NPM Silmet OU, Neo's rare earth separation facility in Sillamae, Estonia.

"This agreement with Neo represents the first step in a strategic partnership that will establish Hastings as a reliable supplier of rare earth feedstock to the European permanent magnets industry, and further strengthens the staged development strategy for the Yangibana project, with a pathway to early project cashflows from stage-one concentrate sale," said Hastings Executive Chair Charles Lew.

Cadence Minerals shares were trading 2.1% higher at 8.57 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon. Hastings shares closed down 3.6% at AUD1.34 in Sydney.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 5.95% 1.96 End-of-day quote.30.67%
CADENCE MINERALS PLC 2.08% 8.575 Delayed Quote.-25.99%
NEO PERFORMANCE MATERIALS INC. 5.22% 8.66 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
PERMANENT MAGNETS LIMITED 7.76% 1086.35 End-of-day quote.66.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,14 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net cash 2021 12,3 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -275x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 136x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart CADENCE MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cadence Minerals Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8,40 GBX
Average target price 71,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 745%
Managers and Directors
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Ian George Layman Strang Secretary, Finance Director & Executive Director
Andrew Suckling Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Fairbourn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADENCE MINERALS PLC-25.99%18
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-4.87%12 057
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED-2.42%4 831
MP MATERIALS CORP.-10.38%3 865
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD-8.50%3 143
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.-18.96%1 938
