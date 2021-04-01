Log in
Cadence Minerals : First Amapa Iron Ore Shipment Completed & En Route

04/01/2021 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

First Amapa Iron Ore Shipment Completed and En Route

Further to the announcement made on the 29 March, Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to announce that DEV Mineração S.A's ('DEV') has completed the sale and shipment of the first Iron Ore from the Amapa Iron Ore Project since 2015.

Loading of the ship was completed on the 30 March and she left the port of Santana yesterday, en route to the buyer. Operations continue at DEV to prepare for the next shipment.

Other Updates

Cadence is also pleased to announce that it has made the final repayment due under the convertible loans announced in 2019. There are no further convertible loan notes outstanding.

Webinar

Cadence will be presenting an investor webinar hosted by Vox Markets.The webinar will take place on 7th April 2021 at 5.30pm. Please register your interest and submit questions at: https://voxmarkets.brand.live/c/vox-markets-webinar-wednesday-april-7th

Cadence CEO Kiran Morzaria commented, 'We are delighted to announce that the first Amapa iron ore shipment has completed and is now en route.'

'On behalf of the Cadence board, I would like to put on record our gratitude and appreciation of the tireless efforts of all of those involved in getting this shipment completed in an safe and efficient manner and ahead of schedule. This landmark first shipment from Amapa would not have been possible without the support of the local authorities and the state agencies who have not only assisted us in completing our first shipment but have also made a material difference in our efforts to create ne employment and economic activity in the region.'

'I look forward to updating you further in the upcoming webinar after Easter.'

Cadence Interest In the Amapa Iron Project

In early September 2020, we announced that DEV Mineração S.A's ('DEV'), Cadence and Indo Sino Pty Ltd ('the Investors') agreed in principle to the settlement terms proposed by the secured bank creditors ('Bank Creditors'). Detailed discussions and drafting of the legal documents continue.

The execution of a settlement agreement with the Bank Creditors would represent the satisfaction of Cadence's remaining major precondition to make its initial 20% investment in the Amapa Project. On completion of the conditions and the release of the Cadence escrow monies, Cadence will become a 20% shareholder in the Amapá Project via our joint venture company, which will own 99.9% of DEV.

- Ends -

For further information:

Cadence Minerals plc

+44 (0) 7879 584153

Andrew Suckling

Kiran Morzaria

WH Ireland Limited (NOMAD & Broker)

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce

James Sinclair-Ford

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 207 399 9400

Jon Belliss

Qualified Person

Kiran Morzaria B.Eng. (ACSM), MBA, has reviewed and approved the information contained in this announcement. Kiran holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Geology) from the Camborne School of Mines and an MBA (Finance) from CASS Business School.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this announcement are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ''believe'' ''could'' 'should' ''envisage'' ''estimate'' ''intend'' ''may'' ''plan'' ''will'' or the negative of those variations or comparable expressions including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth results of operations performance future capital and other expenditures (including the amount. nature and sources of funding thereof) competitive advantages business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions competition environmental and other regulatory changes actions by governmental authorities the availability of capital markets reliance on key personnel uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Disclaimer

Cadence Minerals plc published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
