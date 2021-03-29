Cadence Minerals : First Iron Ore Shipment From Amapa Since 2015

Cadence Minerals Plc

('Cadence Minerals', 'Cadence' or 'the Company')

Inaugural Shipment of Iron Ore from the Amapa Iron Ore Project, Brazil

Cadence Minerals (AIM/NEX: KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) is pleased to announce that DEV Mineração S.A's ('DEV') has commenced the shipment of the iron ore stockpiles from Santana, Amapa, Brazil. This shipment was approved via a court petition (details of which can be found here) and represents the first shipment of Iron Ore from this asset since its closure in 2015.

Highlights:

· The first shipment of 45,000 tonnes of iron ore from the Amapa Iron Ore Project has commenced

· The vessel is currently loading and is due to sail this week

· Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China at US$167.05 per tonne (26/02/2021)

· Approximately 1.39Mt of iron ore currently stockpiled as DEV's wholly-owned port

· Operations are continuing in Brazil to prepare for the next shipment

On 19 February 2021, the State of São Paulo Upper Court published the ruling allowing DEV to export sufficient iron ore to realise a US$10 million profit. Soon after, operations restarted moving material from DEV's wholly-owned port to Docas De Santana some 2 km away.

DEV worked with Indo Sino Pty Ltd ('Indo Sino') and Cadence to start operations, charter a vessel and carry out a competitive bid process for the cargo. The buyer is one of the world's largest globally diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of commodities.

The first portion of the net revenues shall be used to pay historic small and employee creditors (~US$2.5 million), after which approximately US$ 6 million of the net revenues will be used to begin recommissioning studies on the Amapa Iron Ore Project. The remaining net revenues will be used to provide working capital for the operations and payment against the outstanding amount due to the Bank Creditors.

Operations continue at the port in preparation for the next shipment, and at the mine, security has been put in place and tailing dam maintenance has commenced.

Settlement of Bank Creditors

In early September 2020, we announced that DEV Mineração S.A's ('DEV'), Cadence and Indo Sino Pty Ltd ('the Investors') agreed in principle to the settlement terms proposed by the secured bank creditors ('Bank Creditors'). Detailed discussions and drafting of the legal documents continue. Positive steps have been made, and we believe all parties are aligned to complete and execute this agreement.

The execution of a settlement agreement with the Bank Creditors would represent the satisfaction of Cadence's remaining major precondition to make its initial 20% investment in the Amapa Project. On completion of the conditions and the release of the Cadence escrow monies, Cadence will become a 20% shareholder in the Amapá Project via our joint venture company, which will own 99.9% of DEV.

Further announcements will be made concerning the Settlement once available.

Cadence Chairman Andrew Suckling commented;'I would once again like to put on record my sincere thanks and gratitude for the tireless efforts by Cadence management, IndoSino and DEV and advisors to bring the project to fruition. This inaugural iron ore shipment brings Amapá back to life, and in time we expect the mine and infrastructure to play a key role in helping to regenerate the regional economy, with all the employment, health and educational benefits that will bring to this part of Brazil.'

'Despite the severe disruption created by COVID-19, management has remained focused on delivering the Amapa project as planned, all the while supported by a robust iron ore market that continues to justify the opportunity. Throughout, our primary concern has been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our staff, and we continue to maximise our efforts to ensure that employees, shareholders, contractors and their families continue to remain safe and secure through these challenging times.'

Cadence CEO Kiran Morzaria commented:'The first iron ore shipment from Amapa since 2015 and the resultant earnings represent a milestone of huge significance, both for our board and team who have worked so hard to bring the project back to life and for the potential opportunities and benefits it will bring to the wider Amapa community.'

'As regards the secured bank creditors, we believe all parties are aligned to complete and execute the agreement which will see Cadence become a 20% shareholder in Amapa. I look forward to updating you on further developments as we move to complete the final stage of phase 1 of our Amapa investment plan.'

