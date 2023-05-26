Cadence Minerals notes USD28 million cost savings at Amapa project

(Alliance News) - Cadence Minerals PLC on Friday announced cost savings regarding port refurbishment costs at the Amapa iron ore project in Brazil.

The London-based early stage investment and development company within the mineral resource sector said the cost savings would be around USD28 million.

Further, the company agreed to a USD2 million loan facility arranged by Riverfort Global Capital Ltd, allowing a further USD8 million to be drawn down over the next three years. The term of the loan facility is two years with a 6-month principal repayment holiday and an annual interest rate to be paid by Cadence of 9.5%.

Cadence Minerals shares were 0.5% lower at 9.90 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

