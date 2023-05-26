Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cadence Minerals Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REM   GB00BJP0B151

CADENCE MINERALS PLC

(REM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:15:16 2023-05-26 am EDT
9.725 GBX   -2.26%
10:56aCadence Minerals notes USD28 million cost savings at Amapa project
AN
09:14aTriple Point Social quarterly net asset value up
AN
05/25AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Premier African Minerals slides on project delay
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadence Minerals notes USD28 million cost savings at Amapa project

05/26/2023 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Cadence Minerals PLC on Friday announced cost savings regarding port refurbishment costs at the Amapa iron ore project in Brazil.

The London-based early stage investment and development company within the mineral resource sector said the cost savings would be around USD28 million.

Further, the company agreed to a USD2 million loan facility arranged by Riverfort Global Capital Ltd, allowing a further USD8 million to be drawn down over the next three years. The term of the loan facility is two years with a 6-month principal repayment holiday and an annual interest rate to be paid by Cadence of 9.5%.

Cadence Minerals shares were 0.5% lower at 9.90 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CADENCE MINERALS PLC -2.26% 9.725 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.53% 5.3614 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
All news about CADENCE MINERALS PLC
10:56aCadence Minerals notes USD28 million cost savings at Amapa project
AN
09:14aTriple Point Social quarterly net asset value up
AN
05/25AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Premier African Minerals slides on project de..
AN
05/25Cadence Minerals plc Announces Testwork Realises Continued Outstanding Lithium Recoveri..
CI
05/10Datalex renews partnership; Live Co sells tours
AN
05/03Trident Royalties notes "positive" quarter
AN
03/01Cadence Minerals shares rise as notes progress on Yangibana project
AN
01/31Cadence Minerals Plc - European Metals Announcement, Just Transition Fund Approves Cino..
AQ
01/30Cadence Mineral's Portfolio Company Wins EU Strategic Project Classification for Czech ..
MT
01/26TRADING UPDATES: Proton wins order; Caerus Mineral sells assets
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,14 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net cash 2021 12,3 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -275x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,2 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 136x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart CADENCE MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cadence Minerals Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADENCE MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,95 GBX
Average target price 71,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 614%
Managers and Directors
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Ian George Layman Strang Secretary, Finance Director & Executive Director
Andrew Suckling Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Fairbourn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADENCE MINERALS PLC-12.33%21
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-3.75%12 319
LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED-5.48%4 508
MP MATERIALS CORP.-8.44%3 949
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD-8.50%3 174
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.-14.74%2 059
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer