Biological E. COVID shot gets India emergency approval for 12-18 age group

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian vaccine maker
Biological E. Ltd said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine received
an emergency use approval in the country for use in children
aged 12 to 18.
The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine
approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining
Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
India has so far only started vaccinating children aged 15
and above. According to government figures, more than 76 million
children between 15 and 17 have been inoculated mainly using
Covaxin.
The emergency use approval for restricted use in the 12-18
age group for Corbevax is based on interim results of an ongoing
mid- to late-stage clinical study, Biological E. said in an
emailed statement.
Corbevax in late December was given emergency use approval
for use in adults, but it has yet to be included in the national
immunisation program.
Nearly 1.76 billion vaccine doses have been used in India's
vaccination programme so far, of which about 84% has been a
domestic version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot produced
by the Serum Institute of India.
India's third wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron
coronavirus variant has largely receded, with the country
reporting 16,051 infections on Monday compared to more than
300,000 in late January.
