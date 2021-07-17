Cadila Healthcare : Annual Report (2020-2021)

Forward-looking statement: In this Annual Report, we have disclosed forward- looking information to enable investors to comprehend our prospects and take informed investment decisions. This report and other statements - written and oral - that we periodically make, contain forward- looking statements that set out anticipated results based on the management's plans and assumptions. We have tried wherever possible to identify such statements by using words such as 'anticipates', 'estimates', 'expects', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans', 'believes' and words of similar substance in connection with any discussion on future performance. We cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will be realised, although we believe we have been prudent in assumptions. The achievement of results is subject to risks, uncertainties and even inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties
materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Mr. Ramanbhai Patel
Founder Chairman
August 19, 1925 - September 19, 2001
"The world continues to battle one of the worst healthcare challenges seen in the recent decades. COVID-19 is still posing a threat to people's lives in India and across the world. As the healthcare fraternity continues to battle this scourge, we at Zydus have brought hope with our therapies and innovations. In March 2020, we resolved to fight this pandemic in every way that we can, with therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics. We stood united in this mission with the medical professionals, nurses and other frontline warriors bringing greater purpose to our efforts and ensuring that we live upto our credo of creating healthier communities. A year on, we continue to tread on this path, bridging the unmet medical needs and doing all that we can to alleviate suffering and nurturing good health."
Our Founder Chairman, a seeker, an explorer and innovator, continues to inspire us and forms the founding pillar of the innovation journey at Zydus as we live our mission of creating healthier, happier communities by bridging unmet healthcare needs.
LEADING THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19
World's first Plasmid DNA vaccine, indigenously developed by Zydus for COVID-19 is awaiting approvals for Emergency Use Authorisation by the DCGI
ZyCoV-D, World's first Plasmid DNA vaccine, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is awaiting approvals for Emergency Use Authorisation by the DCGI. Fully committed to the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' mission, and the largest COVID vaccine trial in India, this vaccine is a tribute to Indian innovation.
The dosing for the Phase III clinical trials was done in over 28,000 healthy volunteers as part of the multicentric, randomised, double- blind, placebo controlled, study. ZyCoV-D has also been tested for the 12-18 years. The vaccine was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials. ZyCoV-D is stable at room temperature & has a long shelf life from 2 to 8 degrees which is ideal for Indian weather condition. This vaccine is a
DNA platform which allows generating new construct quickly to deal with mutations in the virus. It also provides ease of manufacturing with minimal biosafety requirements. The vaccine is intradermal and painless as it is used with a needle-free applicator, Tropis® from the PharmaJet®.
The trial was reviewed by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) and reports were submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regularly for the update on safety outcome.
Zydus explores monoclonal antibodies cocktail to neutralise COVID infection
Zydus seeks DCGI approval to undertake clinical trials for ZRC-3308 (Covimabs), a cocktail of two anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies to combat COVID-19.ZRC-3308 can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID-19.SARS-CoV-2 spike protein targeted, neutralizing monoclonal antibody based treatments have received emergency use authorization in mild COVID-19 in the US, Europe and in India because they significantly reduced viral load in mild patients and their rate of hospitalization.
Two of these products are cocktail based products comprising of two mAbs binding to two different epitopes on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Cocktail of 2 mAbs based products are better equipped to deal with variants than single mAb based products which have a tendency of losing their efficacy with rapidly generating variants. Zydus is the only Indian company to have developed a neutralizing monoclonal antibody based cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.
Zydus launches 'Virafin' for Treating
Moderate Covid Patients
Zydus launched Virafin (Pegylated Interferon alpha- 2b) for treating moderate COVID infection in adults. A single dose of the antiviral Virafin administered subcutaneously early on shows significant clinical and virological improvement in moderate COVID-19 adult patients. 91.5% of patients treated with Peg IFN were RT PCR negative by day 7. The treatment significantly reduces the hours of supplemental oxygen in the patients.
In the multicentric trial conducted in 20-25 centers across India, Virafin had shown lesser need for supplemental oxygen, clearly indicating that it was able to control respiratory distress and failure which has been one of the major challenges in treating COVID-19. The drug has also shown efficacy against other viral infections.
Zydus markets Liposomal Amphotericin B, A Critical Drug to Treat Black Fungus Or Mucormycosis In India
Zydus and TLC of Taiwan, signed a license, supply and commercialization agreement to commercialize AmphoTLC™ (Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg) in India. AmphoTLC™ is a critical drug to treat Mucormycosis or Black Fungus in India.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) of TLC for Amphotericin
B Liposome for Injection 50mg or AmphoTLC™ for immediate importation as per approved usage and indication. AmphoTLC™ is the first and only complex generic drug to have achieved bioequivalence to Gilead's AmBisome, proving its sameness to the safest form of amphotericin B in the world.
Zydus Launched Viroshield
Mouth Spray
Zydus launched Viroshield mouth spray. Viroshield is a unique scientifically tested enzyme based formulation. It provides protection and safety against the coronavirus. The spray is an easy to use mouth spray wherein one needs to puff it twice in the throat area, which forms a protective layer on the mucous membrane in the throat to prevent the viruses from infecting the cells in the throat which reduces the viral load. This mouth spray can be used by children who are above four years of age.
Remdac is the most affordable Remdesivir at Rs. 899
Zydus makes Remdac, its brand of Remdesivir more affordable at Rs. 899 for a 100 mg lyophilized injection. The critical drug even at the time of its launch was the most economical brand of Remdesivir. The price cut made it further affordable for the patients.
