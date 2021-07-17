Cadila Healthcare : Annual Report (2020-2021)

LEADING THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

World's first Plasmid DNA vaccine, indigenously developed by Zydus for COVID-19 is awaiting approvals for Emergency Use Authorisation by the DCGI

ZyCoV-D, World's first Plasmid DNA vaccine, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is awaiting approvals for Emergency Use Authorisation by the DCGI. Fully committed to the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' mission, and the largest COVID vaccine trial in India, this vaccine is a tribute to Indian innovation.

The dosing for the Phase III clinical trials was done in over 28,000 healthy volunteers as part of the multicentric, randomised, double- blind, placebo controlled, study. ZyCoV-D has also been tested for the 12-18 years. The vaccine was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials. ZyCoV-D is stable at room temperature & has a long shelf life from 2 to 8 degrees which is ideal for Indian weather condition. This vaccine is a

DNA platform which allows generating new construct quickly to deal with mutations in the virus. It also provides ease of manufacturing with minimal biosafety requirements. The vaccine is intradermal and painless as it is used with a needle-free applicator, Tropis® from the PharmaJet®.

The trial was reviewed by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) and reports were submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regularly for the update on safety outcome.

Zydus explores monoclonal antibodies cocktail to neutralise COVID infection

Zydus seeks DCGI approval to undertake clinical trials for ZRC-3308 (Covimabs), a cocktail of two anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies to combat COVID-19.ZRC-3308 can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID-19.SARS-CoV-2 spike protein targeted, neutralizing monoclonal antibody based treatments have received emergency use authorization in mild COVID-19 in the US, Europe and in India because they significantly reduced viral load in mild patients and their rate of hospitalization.

Two of these products are cocktail based products comprising of two mAbs binding to two different epitopes on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Cocktail of 2 mAbs based products are better equipped to deal with variants than single mAb based products which have a tendency of losing their efficacy with rapidly generating variants. Zydus is the only Indian company to have developed a neutralizing monoclonal antibody based cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.