Cadila Healthcare : Dialforhealthe Unilty Limited
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Form language
English
Hindi
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
*e-mail ID of the company
*Telephone number with STD code
Website
Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii)
*Financial year From date 01/04/2020
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2021
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities
1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
G
G2
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
750,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
Total amount of equity shares (in
7,500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
Equity Share
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
750,000
50,000
50,000
50,000
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
10
10
10
10
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
7,500,000
500,000
500,000
500,000
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Class of shares
Number of
Total nominal
Total Paid-up
Total premium
shares
amount
amount
Equity shares
At the beginning of the year
50,000
500,000
500,000
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
At the end of the year
50,000
500,000
500,000
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
At the end of the year
0
0
0
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *
Nil
[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]
Yes
No
Not Applicable
Separate sheet attached for details of transfers
Yes
No
Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.
Date of the previous annual general meeting
Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)
Type of transfer
1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock
Number of Shares/ Debentures/
Amount per Share/
Units Transferred
Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)
Ledger Folio of Transferor
Transferor's Name
Ledger Folio of Transferee
Transferee's Name
Disclaimer
Cadila Healthcare Limited published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 08:56:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Sales 2021
151 B
2 023 M
2 023 M
Net income 2021
19 068 M
256 M
256 M
Net Debt 2021
49 550 M
664 M
664 M
P/E ratio 2021
33,7x
Yield 2021
0,56%
Capitalization
659 B
8 834 M
8 834 M
EV / Sales 2021
4,70x
EV / Sales 2022
4,18x
Nbr of Employees
25 000
Free-Float
25,0%
