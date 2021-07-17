Log in
    CADILAHC   INE010B01027

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(CADILAHC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/16 07:14:07 am
643.85 INR   +0.57%
04:57aCADILA HEALTHCARE : Dialforhealthe Unilty Limited
PU
07/16CADILA HEALTHCARE : Zydus VTEC Limited
PU
07/15CADILA HEALTHCARE : Completes Sale of Animal Healthcare Subsidiary Arm
MT
Cadila Healthcare : Dialforhealthe Unilty Limited

07/17/2021 | 04:57am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2020

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2021

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities

1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

G

G2

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

750,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

Total amount of equity shares (in

7,500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Equity Share

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

750,000

50,000

50,000

50,000

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

7,500,000

500,000

500,000

500,000

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

capital

capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Class of shares

Number of

Total nominal

Total Paid-up

Total premium

shares

amount

amount

Equity shares

At the beginning of the year

50,000

500,000

500,000

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

50,000

500,000

500,000

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/

Amount per Share/

Units Transferred

Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Ledger Folio of Transferor

Transferor's Name

Ledger Folio of Transferee

Transferee's Name

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cadila Healthcare Limited published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 08:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 151 B 2 023 M 2 023 M
Net income 2021 19 068 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2021 49 550 M 664 M 664 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 659 B 8 834 M 8 834 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cadila Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 643,85 INR
Average target price 602,33 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharvil Pankajbhai Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Nitin Dalsukhrai Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Ganesh Narayan Nayak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dhaval N. Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED35.05%8 615
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.36.58%25 058
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.52%23 204
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.15.30%21 753
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.1.08%11 862
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-19.50%11 319