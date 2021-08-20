Cadila Healthcare : Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18

BENGALURU, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Indian drug regulator's
subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval
for Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine,
CNBC-TV18 reported https://twitter.com/CNBCTV18Live/status/1428622962400264200
on Friday, citing sources.
The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional
data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a
tweet.
The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd,
applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1,
based on an efficacy rate of 66.6% in a late-stage trial of more
than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.
If approved, Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the second
home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
Zydus Cadila and India's drug regulator did not immediately
respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)