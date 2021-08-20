Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Cadila Healthcare Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CADILAHC   INE010B01027

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(CADILAHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cadila Healthcare : Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18

08/20/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported https://twitter.com/CNBCTV18Live/status/1428622962400264200 on Friday, citing sources.

The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.

The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6% in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

If approved, Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Zydus Cadila and India's drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
04:10aCADILA HEALTHCARE : Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vac..
RE
03:56aCADILA HEALTHCARE : Indian drug regulator panel recommends Cadila's COVID-19 vac..
RE
08/13CADILA HEALTHCARE : Gets US FDA Nod for Colitis Treatment Drug
MT
08/13CADILA HEALTHCARE : Zydus Cadila receives final approval from USFDA for Mesalami..
PU
08/11CADILA HEALTHCARE : Consolidated Net Profit Climbs 29% in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/11CADILA HEALTHCARE : Voting Results 26th
PU
08/11Cadila Healthcare Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ende..
CI
08/11CADILA HEALTHCARE : Investor Presentationù
PU
08/11CADILA HEALTHCARE : Intimation Financial Results June 2021
PU
08/11Cadila Healthcare Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 161 B 2 167 M 2 167 M
Net income 2022 26 767 M 360 M 360 M
Net Debt 2022 22 104 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 0,80%
Capitalization 556 B 7 473 M 7 466 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 24 412
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cadila Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 542,80 INR
Average target price 596,52 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharvil Pankajbhai Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Nitin Dalsukhrai Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Ganesh Narayan Nayak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dhaval N. Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED13.85%7 473
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.32.17%25 261
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.25.02%24 688
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.75%23 313
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-17.42%11 676
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.2.58%11 430