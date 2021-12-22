Log in
    CADILAHC   INE010B01027

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(CADILAHC)
Cadila Healthcare : Zydus Cadila receives tentative approval from USFDA for Pimavanserin Tablets

12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
Zydus Cadila receives tentative approval from USFDA for

Pimavanserin Tablets

Ahmedabad, 22 December, 2021

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Pimavanserin Tablets, 10 mg (US RLD: Nuplazid Tablets). Pimavanserin is used to treat the symptoms of a certain mental/mood disorder (psychosis) that might occur with Parkinson's disease. It helps lessen symptoms such as seeing or hearing things that are not there (hallucinations) and false beliefs (delusions).

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 325 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

About Zydus

Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 23000 people worldwide and is dedicated to creating healthier communities globally.

***

Disclaimer

Cadila Healthcare Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
