  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Cadila Healthcare Limited
  News
  Summary
    CADILAHC   INE010B01027

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(CADILAHC)
  Report
Cadila Healthcare : Zydus Cadila receives final approval from USFDA for Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended Release Capsules

04/23/2021 | 04:10am EDT
Zydus Cadila receives final approval from USFDA for

Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules

Ahmedabad, 23 April, 2021

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended- Release Capsules USP, 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg (US RLD: Rythmol Capsules). Propafenone is known as an anti-arrhythmic drug. It works by blocking the activity of certain electrical signals in the heart that can cause an irregular heartbeat.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 315 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

About Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs nearly 25000 people worldwide and is dedicated to creating healthier communities globally.

***

Disclaimer

Cadila Healthcare Limited published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 151 B 2 013 M 2 013 M
Net income 2021 19 069 M 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2021 48 284 M 645 M 645 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 566 B 7 532 M 7 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,07x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sharvil Pankajbhai Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Nitin Dalsukhrai Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Ganesh Narayan Nayak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dhaval N. Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED15.90%7 532
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.69%21 560
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.8.04%20 445
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-14.32%17 048
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-5.47%13 561
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.8.97%12 151
