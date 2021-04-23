Cadila Healthcare : Zydus Cadila receives final approval from USFDA for Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended Release Capsules

Zydus Cadila receives final approval from USFDA for

Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules

Ahmedabad, 23 April, 2021

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Propafenone Hydrochloride Extended- Release Capsules USP, 225 mg, 325 mg, and 425 mg (US RLD: Rythmol Capsules). Propafenone is known as an anti-arrhythmic drug. It works by blocking the activity of certain electrical signals in the heart that can cause an irregular heartbeat.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 315 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

About Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs nearly 25000 people worldwide and is dedicated to creating healthier communities globally.

***