Cadila Healthcare : Zydus Cadila receives tentative approval from USFDA for Fingolimod Capsules .25mg

zyduscadila.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. This process is automatic. You will be redirected once the validation is complete.
|
Reference ID
|
IP Address
|
Date and Time
|
db653615c2cf3d048ea9eddf695e1de9
|
15.223.51.169
|
06/24/2021 08:13 AM UTC
Disclaimer
Cadila Healthcare Limited published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:14:00 UTC.