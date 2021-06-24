Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Cadila Healthcare Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CADILAHC   INE010B01027

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(CADILAHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cadila Healthcare : Zydus Cadila receives tentative approval from USFDA for Fingolimod Capsules .25mg

06/24/2021 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

zyduscadila.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. This process is automatic. You will be redirected once the validation is complete.

Reference ID IP Address Date and Time
db653615c2cf3d048ea9eddf695e1de9 15.223.51.169 06/24/2021 08:13 AM UTC

Disclaimer

Cadila Healthcare Limited published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:14:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
04:15aCADILA HEALTHCARE  : Zydus Cadila receives tentative approval from USFDA for Fin..
PU
01:58aCADILA HEALTHCARE  : Gets US FDA Nod to Market Fingolimod Capsules
MT
06/22CADILA HEALTHCARE  : Bayer and Zydus announce continuity of their successful Joi..
AQ
06/22CADILA HEALTHCARE  : Zydus and Bayer announce continuity of their successful Joi..
AQ
06/14CADILA HEALTHCARE  : Gets US FDA's Tentative Approval for Epilepsy Treatment Dru..
MT
06/03CADILA HEALTHCARE  : Gets US FDA's Preliminary Approval For Cancer Treatment Dru..
MT
05/30CADILA HEALTHCARE  : Gets US FDA Nod for Fluphenazine Hydrochloride
MT
05/28CADILA HEALTHCARE  : Zydus seeks DCGI approval to undertake clinical trials for ..
PU
05/28CADILA HEALTHCARE  : Zydus' new tech enabled initiative to safeguard patients ag..
PU
05/27CADILA HEALTHCARE  : Consolidated Net Profit Soars in Fiscal Q4
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 151 B 2 033 M 2 033 M
Net income 2021 19 068 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2021 49 550 M 667 M 667 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,6x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 638 B 8 609 M 8 599 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cadila Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 623,55 INR
Average target price 597,59 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sharvil Pankajbhai Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Nitin Dalsukhrai Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Ganesh Narayan Nayak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dhaval N. Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED30.79%8 609
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.26.71%24 890
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.13%23 243
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.12.57%21 511
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.4.25%11 597
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-20.51%11 320