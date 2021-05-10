Cadila Healthcare : Zydus Wellness' consolidated Q4 Net Profit up by 92.7% at Rs. 1331 million

Press Release Press Release Press Release Press Release Press Release Press Release Press Release Press Re²lease

ZydusWellnesss'consolidated Q4 NetProfitupupbyby9292.7%.7%

atatRs.. 1331 million

Ahmedabad, May 10, 2021

Ahmedabad, May 10, 2021

Zydus Wellness Ltd., announced results for the fourth quarter ended March 31st 2021. The company

reported 23.9% growth in consolidated net sales which stood at Rs. 6008 mn. The Company reported Zydus Wellness Ltd., announced results for the fourth quarter ended March 31st 2021. The consolidated income from operations at Rs. 6057 mn, up by 24.2%. EBIDTA was up by 39.0%company- - reported 23.9% growth in consolidated net sales which stood at Rs. 6008 mn. The Company reported to Rs. 1454 mn. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs.1331 mn up by 92.7% y-o-y. On an annual basis, the consolidated income from operations at Rs. 6057 mn, up by 24.2%. EBIDTA was up by 39.0% y-o-y company posted total income from operations of 18667 mn, up by 5.7 % y-o-y and adjusted Net Profit to Rs. 1454 mn. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs.1331 mn up by 92.7% y-o-y. On an annual basis, the (before exceptional items), of Rs. 2509 mn up by 34.9% y-o-y. The Company's Board of Directors, company posted total income from of 18667 mn, up by 5.7 % y-o-y and adjusted Net

at the meeting held today, recommendedoperationsfinal dividend of `5 per equity share on the face valueProfit (before exceptional items), of Rs. 2509 mn up by 34.9% y-o-y.

`10 each, for the Financial Year 2020-21 to the equity shareholders, which will be paid subject to the

approval of the shareholders, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Five of its brands, Glucon-D, Sugar Free, EverYuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil maintained

Fivetheirofleadershipits brands,positionsGlucon-D,intheirSugarrespectiveFree, EverYuthcategoriesScrub,as onPeelMarchOff Face2021Mask. and Nycil maintained

their leadership positions in their respective categories as on March 2021.

Glucon-D has maintained its number one position with a market share of 58.4% in the Glucose powder Gluconcategory-D.hasComplanmaintainedfareditswellnumberwith aonemarketpositionsharewithofa5market.5% in sharethe MFDof 58category.4% in the. NycilGlucosemaintainedpowderits categorynumber. Complanone positionfaredwithwella withmarketmarketshare ofshare35.8%of 5in.5%theinPricklythe MFDheatcategorypowder. Nycilcategory,maintainedwhich isitsan numberincreaseoneof position225 basiswithpointsa marketover thesharesameofperiod35.8%lastin theyearPrickly. EveryuthheatScrubpowderhascategory,maintainedwhichits numberis an increaseone positionof 225withbasismarketpoints oversharetheof 35same.8%periodin the lastfacialyearscrub. Everyuthcategory,Scrubwhichhasismaintainedan increaseitsofnumber174 basis onepointsitionoverwiththe samemarketperiodsharelastofyear35.and8% inEveryuththe facialPeelscruboff category,has maintainedwhichitsis annumberincreaseoneofposition174 basiswith pointsa marketoversharethe sameof 77period.9% inlasttheyearPeelandoffEveryuthcategory.Peel(As offperhasMATmaintainedMarch '21itsNielsennumberReport)one position with

a market share of 77.9% in the Peel off category. (As per MAT March '21 Nielsen Report)

During the quarter, Nycil "soothing body mist" was launched to address prickly heat and skin rash Duringproblemsthe thatquarter,usuallyNyciloccur"soothingsummerbody. Makingmist" wasforaylaunchedin the dairyto addresssegmentpricklyunderheatthe Nutraliteand skinbanner,rash problemstwo newthatproducts,usuallyNutraliteoccur inDoodhShaktisummer. MakingProbiotica forayButterin theSpreaddairy segmentand NutraliteunderDoodhShaktithe NutralitePurebanner,Ghee twowerenewlaunchedproducts,. Nutralite DoodhShakti Probiotic Butter Spread and Nutralite DoodhShakti Pure

Ghee were launched.

Expanding its market reach under Project Vistaar, the Company, increased its direct distribution by more Expandingthan 50% itsandmarketis nowreachdirectlyundservicingProject5.Vistaar,5 lakh retailthe Company,outlets. E Commerceincreased itsgrewdirectby distmoreibutionthan 250%by

morefor thethanfinancial50% andyearisaccountingnow directlyforservicingalmost 3.6%5.5 oflaktheretaildomesticoutletsrevenue.E-commerce. Internationalgrew byusiness,more thanwhich