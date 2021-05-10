Log in
    CADILAHC   INE010B01027

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(CADILAHC)
  Report
Cadila Healthcare : Zydus Wellness' consolidated Q4 Net Profit up by 92.7% at Rs. 1331 million

05/10/2021 | 07:12am EDT
ZydusWellnesss'consolidated Q4 NetProfitupupbyby9292.7%.7%

atatRs.. 1331 million

Ahmedabad, May 10, 2021

Ahmedabad, May 10, 2021

Zydus Wellness Ltd., announced results for the fourth quarter ended March 31st 2021. The company

reported 23.9% growth in consolidated net sales which stood at Rs. 6008 mn. The Company reported

Five of its brands, Glucon-D, Sugar Free, EverYuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil maintained

their leadership positions in their respective categories as on March 2021.

their leadership positions in their respective categories as on March 2021.

Glucon-D has maintained its number one position with a market share of 58.4% in the Glucose powder category. Complan fared well with a market share of 5.5% in the MFD category. Nycil maintained its number one position with a market share of 35.8% in the Prickly heat powder category, which is an increase of 225 basis points over the same period last year. Everyuth Scrub has maintained its number one position with market share of 35.8% in the facial scrub category, which is an increase of 174 basis points over the same period last year and Everyuth Peel off has maintained its number one position with a market share of 77.9% in the Peel off category. (As per MAT March '21 Nielsen Report)

a market share of 77.9% in the Peel off category. (As per MAT March '21 Nielsen Report)

During the quarter, Nycil "soothing body mist" was launched to address prickly heat and skin rash problems that usually occur in summer. Making foray in the dairy segment under the Nutralite banner, two new products, Nutralite DoodhShakti Probiotic Butter Spread and Nutralite DoodhShakti Pure Ghee were launched.

Ghee were launched.

Expanding its market reach under Project Vistaar, the Company, increased its direct distribution by more Expandingthan 50% itsandmarketis nowreachdirectlyundservicingProject5.Vistaar,5 lakh retailthe Company,outlets. E Commerceincreased itsgrewdirectby distmoreibutionthan 250%by

morefor thethanfinancial50% andyearisaccountingnow directlyforservicingalmost 3.6%5.5 oflaktheretaildomesticoutletsrevenue.E-commerce. Internationalgrew byusiness,more thanwhich

accounts for more than 3% of the consolidated revenues, also grew by 200% during the year with the

***

***

For further information please contact :

Regd. Office : 'Zydus Corporate Park', Scheme No. 63, Survey No. 536, Khoraj (Gandhinagar),

The Corporate Communications Department

Nr. Vaishnodevi Circle, S. G. Highway, Ahmedabad 382 481, India.

Phone: +91-079-71800000,+91-079-48040000 www.zyduswellness.in

CIN: L15201GJ1994PLC023490

Disclaimer

Cadila Healthcare Limited published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 11:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 151 B 2 056 M 2 056 M
Net income 2021 19 127 M 261 M 261 M
Net Debt 2021 49 114 M 670 M 670 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 618 B 8 430 M 8 418 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cadila Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 499,41 INR
Last Close Price 603,20 INR
Spread / Highest target -2,19%
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sharvil Pankajbhai Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Nitin Dalsukhrai Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Ganesh Narayan Nayak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dhaval N. Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED26.52%8 430
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.14.70%22 254
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.74%21 469
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.1.22%20 640
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-8.45%13 085
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.15.05%12 942