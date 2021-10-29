Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Cadila Healthcare Limited
  News
  Summary
    CADILAHC   INE010B01027

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(CADILAHC)
  Report
Intimation outcome 29 October 2021

10/29/2021
Deloitte

Haskins & Sells LLP

Chartered Accountants

One International Center

Tower 3, 27th -32nd Floor

Senapati Bapat Marg

Elphinstone Road (West)

Mumbai - 400 013

Maharashtra, India

Tele: + 91 22 6185 4000

Fax: +91 22 6185 4001

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED ("the Company"), which includes a branch located at Philippines, for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021 ("the Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.
  2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
  3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity', issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of the Company's personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
  4. Based on our review conducted as stated in paragraph 3 above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

For DELOITTE HASKINSType& SELLStext hereLLP

Chartered Accountants (Firm's Registration No. 117366W/W-100018)

I

{

Rajesh K. Hiranandani

Partner

(Membership No.36920)

Place: Mumbai

Date: October 29, 2021

(UDIN: 21036920AAAAFM3935)

Regd. Office. One International Centre, Tower 3, 27th -32nd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road (West), Mumbai - 400

013, Maharashtra, India. (LLP Identification No. AAB-8737)

y

Disclaimer

Cadila Healthcare Limited published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 160 B 2 146 M 2 146 M
Net income 2022 26 954 M 361 M 361 M
Net Debt 2022 24 297 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 503 B 6 732 M 6 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 24 412
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cadila Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 491,70 INR
Average target price 596,96 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sharvil Pankajbhai Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Nitin Dalsukhrai Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Ganesh Narayan Nayak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Dhaval N. Soni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED3.14%6 732
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.36.34%25 912
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.29%21 636
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-7.91%18 286
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-4.44%10 819
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-22.60%10 599