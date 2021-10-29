Intimation outcome 29 October 2021

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED ("the Company"), which includes a branch located at Philippines, for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2021 ("the Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.

We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity', issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of the Company's personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.