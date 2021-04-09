J&J set to begin India trial of its single-shot vaccine - report

BENGALURU, April 9 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson has
told Indian regulators that it will soon begin clinical trials
of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the Indian
Express newspaper reported on Friday.
The U.S. drugs and healthcare giant has sent a letter to
India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)
saying it would "very shortly apply for permission to conduct
clinical bridging trials in India," according to the report. (https://bityl.co/6Jif)
The report comes as many vaccination centres in India
grapple with a shortage of vaccine supplies as the country of
1.3 billion is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections
that has eclipsed the first. India's government, however, has
repeatedly said there is no shortage of shots.
Johnson & Johnson and the CDSCO did not immediately respond
to Reuters requests for comment.
India currently has two approved vaccines in use, one
developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and the
other, a shot from local player Bharat Biotech.
There are other vaccine candidates in trials in India
including Russia's Sputnik-V, for which local drugmaker Dr
Reddy's is currently conducting trials. Another shot
developed by Cadila Healthcare Ltd is also in trials.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Anuron Kumar Mitra in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)