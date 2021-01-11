Russia's Sputnik V vaccine found safe in India mid-stage trial -Dr.Reddy's

NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - An independent board in India
has found Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine safe in a
mid-stage trial and recommended progressing to late-stage
trials, Indian drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
said on Monday.
Last September Dr. Reddy’s and the Russian Direct Investment
Fund (RDIF) entered into a partnership covering clinical trials
of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for its distribution in
India.
The mid-stage trial safety data has been submitted to
India's drug regulator for review and approval to conduct
late-stage trials, Dr.Reddy's said https://bit.ly/3sg5BEQ in a
regulatory filing.
India's Hetero Biopharma has already announced a deal with
the RDIF to make more than 100 million doses of Sputnik V, whose
efficacy has been found to be more than 91% in trials done
outside India.
Outside Russia, where authorities say over a million people
have now been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine, which has
been approved for emergency use by regulators in Algeria,
Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia and in the Palestinian self-ruled
territory.
India on Monday also signed a purchase order with vaccine
producer Serum Institute to procure AstraZeneca's
COVID-19 vaccine, a source said, in the first step toward
joining one of the world's largest vaccination programmes
against the novel coronavirus.
India's drug regulator has given emergency use approval to
vaccines from AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech.
In addition to Sputnik V, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine is
also undergoing trials in India.
India aims to secure 600 million doses of vaccine to
inoculate 300 million citizens over the next six to eight
months. The programme is expected to begin on Jan. 16.
