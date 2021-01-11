Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Cadila Healthcare Limited    CADILAHC   INE010B01027

CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(CADILAHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine found safe in India mid-stage trial -Dr.Reddy's

01/11/2021 | 10:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - An independent board in India has found Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine safe in a mid-stage trial and recommended progressing to late-stage trials, Indian drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Monday.

Last September Dr. Reddy’s and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) entered into a partnership covering clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for its distribution in India.

The mid-stage trial safety data has been submitted to India's drug regulator for review and approval to conduct late-stage trials, Dr.Reddy's said https://bit.ly/3sg5BEQ in a regulatory filing.

India's Hetero Biopharma has already announced a deal with the RDIF to make more than 100 million doses of Sputnik V, whose efficacy has been found to be more than 91% in trials done outside India.

Outside Russia, where authorities say over a million people have now been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use by regulators in Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia and in the Palestinian self-ruled territory.

India on Monday also signed a purchase order with vaccine producer Serum Institute to procure AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a source said, in the first step toward joining one of the world's largest vaccination programmes against the novel coronavirus.

India's drug regulator has given emergency use approval to vaccines from AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech.

In addition to Sputnik V, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine is also undergoing trials in India.

India aims to secure 600 million doses of vaccine to inoculate 300 million citizens over the next six to eight months. The programme is expected to begin on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.03% 7548 Delayed Quote.2.01%
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 1.76% 493.7 Delayed Quote.1.76%
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 1.49% 5416.6 End-of-day quote.4.08%
All news about CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
10:57aRussia's Sputnik V vaccine found safe in India mid-stage trial -Dr.Reddy's
RE
06:52aASTRAZENECA : India signs purchase order with Serum for AstraZeneca vaccine - so..
RE
01/03CADILA HEALTHCARE : to Start Phase III Clinical Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
01/03India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, roll out seen soon
RE
01/03India gives final urgent-use approval to AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines
RE
01/02India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines
RE
2020CADILA HEALTHCARE : Indian Medical Regulator Approves Cadila Healthcare's Drug f..
MT
2020CADILA HEALTHCARE : Plans Third Phase of Clinical Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
2020India readies for 600 mln COVID vaccine jabs; to use standard cold storage - ..
RE
2020India readies for 600 mln COVID vaccine jabs; to use standard cold storage - ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 2 083 M 2 083 M
Net income 2021 18 468 M 251 M 251 M
Net Debt 2021 48 276 M 657 M 657 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 505 B 6 893 M 6 880 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cadila Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 457,89 INR
Last Close Price 493,70 INR
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sharvil Pankajbhai Patel Managing Director & Executive Director
Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel Non-Executive Chairman
Ganesh Narayan Nayak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Nitin Dalsukhrai Parekh Chief Financial Officer
Mukesh Mangalbhai Patel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CADILA HEALTHCARE LIMITED1.76%6 774
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.29%22 990
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.4.80%20 315
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.00%18 751
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.0.61%15 020
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED0.45%13 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ