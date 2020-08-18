Cadillac Ventures : Enters Into Letter of Intent with Braveheart Resources for Purchase of Thierry Mine Project

DGAP-News: Cadillac Ventures Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Enters Into Letter of Intent with Braveheart Resources for Purchase of Thierry Mine Project



18.08.2020 / 19:25

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSXV:CDC)(GREY:CADIF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV:BHT)(OTCQB:RIINF) ("Braveheart") for the purchase of a 100% interest in the Thierry Mine Project ("Thierry") near Pickle Lake, Ontario.

Under the terms of the LOI, Braveheart will acquire Thierry from Cadillac for the following consideration: (i) $300,000 in cash; (ii) 13,500,000 common shares of Braveheart; and, (iii) a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") to be retained by Cadillac of which 1% of the NSR can be purchased by Braveheart for $1,000,000. Closing of the purchase of Thierry remains subject to the parties entering into a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Definitive Agreement"), satisfactory completion of due diligence by Braveheart and any required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. The intention of Braveheart and Cadillac is to finalize the Definitive Agreement, which will include customary terms and conditions including representations and warranties, and to close the purchase of Thierry by Braveheart soon.

Norman Brewster, President and CEO of Cadillac stated: "We believe the proposed transaction is a compelling one to Cadillac and its shareholders, providing a significant cash injection, continued exposure and upside to any success on Thierry and exposure to a broader property package through the proposed proforma ownership in Braveheart. The combination of Thierry with Braveheart's assets is a natural one, and will create a meaningful consolidated and highly prospective land package and the ability to accelerate unlocking value".

Ian Berzins, President and CEO of Braveheart commented: "The proposed acquisition of the Thierry Mine Project represents a significant next step in the growth of our Company. The project is very complimentary to our Bull River underground copper, gold and silver mine in British Columbia and provides the Company with project and geographic diversification. Braveheart is focused on acquiring and developing past-producing assets, in favourable Canadian jurisdictions with existing mineral resources in place. We were particularly drawn to this opportunity because of the significant infrastructure already in place and the proximity to roads, grid power and established mining communities".

Contact Information

For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 970-3223.

