Call to be Held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 11:00am ET

Prepared Remarks to be Followed by Q&A Session

Company to Participate in B. Riley Investor Conference on May 22 – 23, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI, CDZIP) ("Cadiz" or the "Company"), a California water solutions company, today announced that it will host a Corporate Overview Investor Call on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 11:00am ET, a first for the Company under the leadership of Susan Kennedy, Chairman and CEO of Cadiz. Ms. Kennedy, who was named CEO on January 1, 2024, will deliver prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session. Interested investors and analysts may email questions in advance of the call to CDZI@mzgroup.us by 5:00pm ET on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Cadiz Inc. Corporate Overview Investor Call



Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024 Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here

In addition, Cadiz management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA

Date: May 22 -23, 2024

Management will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting during the conference, please send email requests to CDZI@mzgroup.us.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

