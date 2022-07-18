Cadiz : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 12, 2022

CADIZ INC.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation

On July 12, 2022, Cadiz Inc. (the "Company") filed a Certificate of Amendment of Certificate of Incorporation of the Company with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware deleting the text of Part D of Article FIFTH (governing the calling of special meetings of stockholders) of its certificate of incorporation in its entirety and replacing the same with "Intentionally Omitted" (the "Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation").

As disclosed in item 5.07 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, the Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation was approved by the Company's stockholders at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders held on July 12, 2022 (the "Annual Meeting"). For a description of the Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation, see "Proposal 2 - Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation" of the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2022.

The foregoing description of the Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Amendment to Bylaws

On July 12, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved an amendment to the Company's bylaws to require that the Board call a special meeting of stockholders of the Company upon the appropriate written request of a stockholder or stockholders of record of the Company holding not less than 20% of the voting power of the then outstanding shares of our capital stock generally entitled to vote (the "Amendment to Bylaws").

The foregoing description of the Amendment to Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment to Bylaws, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 12, 2022, the Company held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The number of shares represented and voting by proxy at said meeting was 31,319,571.

i. The following directors were elected at the meeting:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD BROKER NON-VOTES Keith Brackpool 25,425,028 1,586,742 4,307,801 Stephen E. Courter 26,377,683 634,087 4,307,801 Maria Echaveste 26,927,826 83,944 4,307,801 Geoffrey Grant 26,427,201 584,569 4,307,801 Winston Hickox 26,421,556 590,214 4,307,801 Susan Kennedy 25,907,454 1,104,316 4,307,801 Kenneth T. Lombard 26,993,925 17,845 4,307,801 Scott S. Slater 25,941,518 1,070,252 4,307,801 Carolyn Webb de Macias 26,926,427 85,343 4,307,801

ii. The amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation to provide additional opportunity for stockholders to call special meetings was approved by the following vote:

VOTES FOR: 26,994,819 AGAINST: 13,622 ABSTAIN: 3,329 BROKER NON-VOTES: 4,307,801

iii. Amendment No. 1 to the Cadiz Inc. 2019 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the total number of shares reserved for issuance under the Plan was approved by the following vote:

VOTES FOR: 25,457,598 AGAINST: 1,535,681 ABSTAIN: 18,491 BROKER NON-VOTES: 4,307,801

iv. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was approved as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year 2022 by the following vote:

VOTES FOR: 31,279,888 AGAINST: 32,184 ABSTAIN: 7,499

v. The Company's stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, by the following vote:

VOTES FOR: 26,523,212 AGAINST: 469,811 ABSTAIN: 18,747 BROKER NON-VOTES: 4,307,801

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

3.1 Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation 3.2 Amendment to Bylaws 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

