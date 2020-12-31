Cadiz Inc. : Fourth Quarter 2020 Shareholder Newsletter and 2021 Outlook

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) ("Cadiz", the "Company") posted to its website a new issue of CDZI Magazine, the Company's quarterly newsletter. The latest edition includes a summary of company news and events from the fourth quarter of 2020, commentary from Cadiz CEO Scott Slater, and content and images highlighting current progress for our agriculture and water projects as well as the outlook for 2021.

The current magazine and previous issues are available on our website at: https://www.cadizinc.com/investor-relations/

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects. We own 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California and are the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino, California, where we have sustainably farmed since the 1980s. We are also partnering with public water agencies to implement the Cadiz Water Project, which was named a Top 10 Infrastructure Project that over two phases will create a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and make available up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. Guided by a holistic land management plan, we are dedicated to pursuing sustainable projects and practicing responsible stewardship of our land, water and agricultural resources. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com .

