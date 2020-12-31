Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cadiz Inc.    CDZI

CADIZ INC.

(CDZI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadiz Inc. : Fourth Quarter 2020 Shareholder Newsletter and 2021 Outlook

12/31/2020 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) ("Cadiz", the "Company") posted to its website a new issue of CDZI Magazine, the Company's quarterly newsletter. The latest edition includes a summary of company news and events from the fourth quarter of 2020, commentary from Cadiz CEO Scott Slater, and content and images highlighting current progress for our agriculture and water projects as well as the outlook for 2021.

The current magazine and previous issues are available on our website at: https://www.cadizinc.com/investor-relations/

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects. We own 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California and are the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino, California, where we have sustainably farmed since the 1980s.  We are also partnering with public water agencies to implement the Cadiz Water Project, which was named a Top 10 Infrastructure Project that over two phases will create a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and make available up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. Guided by a holistic land management plan, we are dedicated to pursuing sustainable projects and practicing responsible stewardship of our land, water and agricultural resources. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the financing activities of the Company.  Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.  Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to maximize value for Cadiz land and water resources, the Company's ability to obtain new financing as needed, the receipt of additional permits for the water project and other factors and considerations detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadiz-inc-fourth-quarter-2020-shareholder-newsletter-and-2021-outlook-301199725.html

SOURCE Cadiz Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about CADIZ INC.
12:15pCADIZ INC. : Fourth Quarter 2020 Shareholder Newsletter and 2021 Outlook
PR
12/23CADIZ INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/10CADIZ INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
11/05CADIZ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
10/28CADIZ : Water Project Recognized as Top Green Infrastructure Project at the Nort..
BU
10/01CADIZ INC. : Presents The Groundwater Banking Solution for California
BU
09/08REFILE-FACTBOX-Major oil spills with ships
RE
08/07CADIZ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/07CADIZ : Registers New Securities in Support of Ongoing Asset Development
PU
08/03CADIZ INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ