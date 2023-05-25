Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cadiz Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDZI   US1275372076

CADIZ INC.

(CDZI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23:30 2023-05-25 am EDT
4.650 USD   +1.09%
11:11aKiller whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain
RE
05/15Cadiz Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/06Cadiz Constructs Three New Groundwater Wells at Cadiz Ranch; Shares Jump
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Killer whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain

05/25/2023 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sailboat is pictured sailing in the Mediterranean sea, from the Rock, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, south of Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Killer whales severely damaged a sailing boat off the coast of southern Spain, the local maritime rescue service said on Thursday, adding to dozens of orca attacks on vessels recorded so far this year on Spanish and Portuguese coasts.

In the early hours of Thursday, a group of orcas broke the rudder and pierced the hull after ramming into the Mustique on its way to Gibraltar, prompting its crew of four to contact Spanish authorities for help, a spokesman for the maritime rescue service said.

The service deployed a rapid-response vessel and a helicopter carrying a bilge pump to assist the 20-metre (66 feet) vessel, which was sailing under a British flag, he added. The Mustique was towed to the port of Barbate, in the province of Cadiz, for repairs.

According to the research group GTOA, which tracks populations of the Iberian orca sub-species, the incident follows at least 20 interactions this month alone in the Strait of Gibraltar between small vessels and the highly social apex predators. In 2022, there were 207 reported interactions, GTOA data showed.

Earlier in May, the sailing yacht Alboran Champagne suffered a similar impact from three orcas half a nautical mile off Barbate. The ship could not be towed as it was completely flooded and was left adrift to sink.

Guidelines issued by the Spanish Transport Ministry stipulate that whenever ships observe any alteration in the behaviour of orcas - such as sudden changes of direction or speed - they should leave the area as soon as possible and avoid further disturbance to the animals during the manoeuvres.

Every interaction between a ship and an orca must be reported to authorities, the ministry added.

Although known as killer whales, endangered orcas are part of the dolphin family. They can measure up to eight metres and weigh up to six tonnes as adults.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Charlie Devereux and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CADIZ INC.
11:11aKiller whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain
RE
05/15Cadiz Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/06Cadiz Constructs Three New Groundwater Wells at Cadiz Ranch; Shares Jump
MT
04/06Cadiz Announces Completion of Wellfield Expansion to 36,000 Acre-Feet Per Year
CI
03/30CADIZ INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
03/27North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
03/07Cadiz Unit Signs $10 Million Contract to Supply Filters for Central Utah Treatment Faci..
MT
03/07Cadiz's ATEC Water Systems Signs $10M Contract to Supply Filters for Utah's Largest Wat..
PR
03/07Cadiz, Inc.'s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary ATEC Water Systems LLC Signs $10 Million Contract..
CI
03/01Cadiz Issues 2023 Shareholder Newsletter Marking One Year Anniversary of New Board Chai..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CADIZ INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3,01 M - -
Net income 2023 -16,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 102x
Capi. / Sales 2024 58,2x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart CADIZ INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadiz Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADIZ INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,60 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott S. Slater President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley E. Speer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Susan P. Kennedy Executive Chairman
Lesley Thornburg Operations Manager
Winston H. Hickox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADIZ INC.84.00%306
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-5.85%27 867
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-12.52%5 836
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-2.00%2 515
SJW GROUP-6.90%2 365
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS24.98%1 510
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer