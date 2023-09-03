STORY: This was the scene across several regions of Spain on Sunday (September 3) as torrential rain and storms swept through the country.

In the capital, Madrid's mayor warned residents to stay home.

A red alert extending from Madrid to the city of Cadiz in the south was issued by the National weather agency, meaning possible extreme danger.

Madrid's emergency services sent these texts to residents...

warning them of flood risks and advising them not to use vehicles.

On the east coast, residents of Alcanar were also told to stay home by emergency services.

Video footage shared on social media showed torrents of flood water rushing past homes.

This man says he was woken up from water coming through the second floor of his apartment.

He says the community pulled two young men from the water with ropes made from towels and bed sheets.

"Nobody showed up," he says, calling the experience terrifying.

Further down the coast in Castellon, firefighters released footage of people being saved after their vehicles were trapped in the floods.