Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")
CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased, on the London Stock Exchange:
- on 05 February 2024: 273,650 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.022 each.
- on 06 February 2024: 180,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.0225 each.
Following this purchase, Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 13,529,105 shares representing 5.54% of the Company.
About
Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.
For further information, please contact:
Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366
Appendix
The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:
Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 273,650 shares at £0.022 per share on 05 February 2024, and 180,000 shares at £0.0225 per share on 06 February 2024
|1.
|Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them (`PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Fady Khallouf
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification of purchase of shares
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JIBKL29FAK1213
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 3 pence each
GB00B12WC938
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) Volume(s)£0.022 273,650
£0.0225 180,000
|Aggregated information
453,650
£0.0222
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|05 February 2024 and 06 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON