Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased on 20 February 2024 3,325,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.026 each.

Following this purchase, Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 17,454,105 shares representing 7.15% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf                        Chief Executive Officer      f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber                             Company Secretary            +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 3,325,000 shares at £0.026 per share on 20 February 2024.

1.Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them (`PCA')
a)NameFady Khallouf
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification of purchase of shares
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCadogan Energy Solutions plc
b)LEI213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of 3 pence eachGB00B12WC938
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)                                     Volume(s)£0.026                                       3,325,000                                               
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

3,325,000

£0.026

e)Date of the transaction20 February 2024
f)Place of the transactionBank transaction