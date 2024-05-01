Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC - Ukraine and Italy-focused oil and gas company - Says it has not been able to publish its 2023 annual results. Explains that delays are "due to continuing challenges in Ukraine." As a result, shares suspended. Expects to publish 2023 results in early May and will request restoration of shares at that time.
Current stock price: 2.04 pence
12-month change: up 10%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.