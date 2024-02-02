Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC - Ukraine and Italy-focused oil and gas company - Provides operational update post year end. Explains 2023 remained a highly challenging year due to the ongoing war situation in Ukraine. In Ukraine, Cadogan says it is expanding into electricity generation activities while significantly reducing emissions. This project is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2025. Says awaiting the nomination of the members of the arbitration board regarding ongoing litigation.
Current stock price: 2.00 pence
12-month change: down 6.1%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
