Cadogan Petroleum plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company holds working interests in nine conventional gas, condensate and oil exploration and production licenses in the east and west of Ukraine. The Company's assets are located in two of the three hydrocarbon basins in Ukraine, the DnieperDonets basin and the Carpathian basin. The Zagoryanska license covers an area of 49.6 square kilometers and is located in the Dnieper-Donets basin. The Pokrovskoe license area covers 49.5 square kilometers and is located in the Dnieper-Donets basin. Pirkovskoe is adjacent to the Company's Zagoryanska license. The exploration and appraisal license covers 71.6 square kilometers. The Bitlyanska exploration and development license covers an area of 390 square kilometers, belonging to the Krosno zone of the folded Carpathians and includes the Bitlya, Borynya and Vovchenska areas.