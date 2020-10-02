Log in
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC

(CAD)
Cadogan Petroleum : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/02/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

CEO Dealings – Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Petroleum plc (“Cadogan” or the “Company”) today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased on 30 September 2020 and 2 October 2020, a total of 200,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each,  in the capital of the Company, on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.025 each.

Following this purchase Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 8,142,031 shares representing 3.33 % of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf                        Chief Executive Officer                                                    fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber                             Company Secretary            +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 100,000 shares at £0.025 per share on 30 September 2020 and 100,000 shares at £0.025 per share on 2ndOctober 2020.

1. Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a) Name Fady Khallouf
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification of purchase of shares
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)  Name Cadogan Petroleum plc
b) LEI 213800JIBKL29FAK1213
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 3 pence each



GB00B12WC938
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                                     Volume(s)

£0.025                                          100,000
£0.025                                          100,000
                                                 
Aggregated information

-      Aggregated volume
-      Price
 


200,000

£0.025
e) Date of the transaction 30 September 2020
f) Place of the transaction XLON

© PRNewswire 2020
