Cadogan Petroleum : Notice of General Meeting

THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING FORM OF PROXY ARE IMPORTANT, REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION AND SHOULD BE READ AS A WHOLE. CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC (Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered No. 05718406) Proposed Change of Name Amendment of Articles of Association and Notice of General Meeting Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of Cadogan Petroleum plc, set out on pages 3 to 4 of this Document, which recommends that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting referred to below. The General Meeting has been convened by the Directors for the purpose of considering the proposals set out in this Circular. Notice of a General Meeting of Cadogan Petroleum plc, to be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V OHR, at 11:00 a.m on 17th November 2022, is set out at the end of this Document.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS Publication of this Document 31st October 2022 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy in respect 15th November 2022 of the General Meeting General Meeting 17th November 2022 Expected date for Change of Company Name on or around 18th November 2022 Notes References to times in this Document are to London time unless otherwise stated. If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement on an RNS (and posted on the Company's website). All events in the above timetable following the General Meeting are conditional upon approval by the Shareholders of the Resolutions. 2

Letter from the Chairman of Cadogan Petroleum plc (Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered No. 05718406) Directors: Registered Office: Michel Meeus (Non-Executive Chairman) 6th Floor Fady Khallouf (Chief Executive Officer) 60 Gracechurch Street Lillia Jolibois (Non-Executive Director) London Jacques Mahaux (Non-Executive Director) EC3V 0HR Gilbert Lehmann (Non-Executive Director) 31st October 2022 To Shareholders Introduction I am writing to give you details of the Company's General Meeting (GM) to be held at 11:00 a.m. on 17th November 2022 at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V OHR. The formal notice of the General Meeting is set out on page 5 of this document. Background to the Proposals As previously anticipated as part of its strategy, the Company wishes to expand its activities along the energy value chain, beyond current activities in the oil and gas sector, to new forms of energy with a reduced impact on the environment. The unprecedented constraints encountered with Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have delayed the implementation of this strategy. However, the Company now plans to execute the strategy by exploring new business opportunities and in new geographical territories. To this end, the Company wishes to make its name and image in line with this strategy. Shareholders are required to approve the new name for the Company: Cadogan Energy Solutions plc. This reflects Cadogan's mission to be a diversified group in energy with the will to make investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact. Sensitive to the fears and questions that could arise from the name change, and subsequently the implementation of the strategy, the Board of Directors propose to deepen the interpretation of article 204 (B) of its articles of association by making it more detailed. This does not constitute a change to the policy already followed by the Board of Directors for many years but represents the will to remove all potential concerns for this change. Change of Name Subject to Shareholders' approval it is proposed that the name of the Company be changed to Cadogan Energy Solutions plc. 3

Amendments to Articles of Association Subject to the Resolutions being passed at the General Meeting, the Company will amend its articles of association by deleting article 204(B) in its entirety and replacing it with a new article 204(B) as follows: "(B) Save in the circumstances set out in Listing Rule 5 2 7R (Cancellation in relation to a proposed transaction which is necessary to ensure the survival of the company), Listing Rule 5 2 10R (Cancellation in relation to takeover offers) and Listing Rule 5 2 12R (Cancellation as a result of a scheme of arrangement etc.), the board may not, unless so authorised by an ordinary resolution of the Company, apply, or resolve for the Company to apply, to (I) the Financial Conduct Authority for the cancellation of the admission to Listing, or (II) the London Stock Exchange plc for the cancellation of the admission to Trading or take any decision that will or is likely to result in the cancellation or suspension of the admission to Listing or admission to Trading or the suspension of trading in the Company's securities." General Meeting The Notice convening the General Meeting to be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V OHR at 11:00 a.m. on 17th November 2022 at which the Resolutions will be proposed is set out at the back of this Circular. Action to be taken Shareholders will find a Form of Proxy enclosed for use at the General Meeting. Whether or not you intend to be present at the General Meeting, you are requested to complete and return the Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible. To be valid, completed Forms of Proxy must be received by Link Group, PXS, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL not later than 11.00 a.m. on 15th November 2022. You are entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and to exercise all or any of your rights to vote and to speak at the General Meeting instead of you. Completion of the Form of Proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the General Meeting in person if you so wish. Your attention is drawn to the notes to the Form of Proxy. Recommendation The Board considers that the resolutions to be put to the Shareholders at the General Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Your Board will be voting in favour of the Resolution and unanimously recommends that you do so as well. Yours faithfully Michel Meeus For and on behalf of the Board of Cadogan Petroleum plc (Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 05718406) 4