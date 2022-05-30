Log in
    CAD   GB00B12WC938

CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC

(CAD)
05/30 11:35:13 am EDT
2.700 GBX    0.00%
11:42aCadogan Petroleum Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
PR
05/04Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Consolidated report on payments to governments
PR
04/30Cadogan Petroleum plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

05/30/2022 | 11:42am EDT
30th May 2022

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

(“Cadogan” or the “Company”)

2021 Annual Financial Report and Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Cadogan Petroleum plc (“Cadogan”), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, advises that the following documents were mailed to the Company’s shareholders today:

  • Annual Financial Report 2021
  • Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2021 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company’s website www.cadoganpetroleum.com.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2021 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism. The Annual Financial Report will also be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary, Cadogan Petroleum plc, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 24thJune 2022 at 2.00pm at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

