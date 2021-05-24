Log in
Cadogan Petroleum : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/24/2021 | 02:02am EDT
24th May 2021

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

CEO Dealings – Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Petroleum plc (“Cadogan” or the “Company”) today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased on 20 May 2021 1,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.042 each.

Following this purchase Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 10,425,455 shares representing 4.27% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf                         Chief Executive Officer         fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber                             Company Secretary             +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 1,000,000 shares at £0.042 per share on 20 May 2021.

1. Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a) Name Fady Khallouf
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification of purchase of shares
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)  Name Cadogan Petroleum plc
b) LEI 213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 3 pence each


GB00B12WC938
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                                     Volume(s)

£0.042                                       1,000,000
Aggregated information
-      Aggregated volume
 
-      Price
1,000,000

£0.042
e) Date of the transaction 20 May 2021
f) Place of the transaction XLON

