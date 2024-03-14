Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety equipment for professionals, today announced the pricing of the public offering of 3,638,127 shares of its common stock, including 2,200,000 shares of common stock offered by the Company and 1,438,127 shares of common stock offered by Kanders SAF, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), an entity wholly-owned by Mr. Warren B. Kanders, the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 545,719 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about March 19, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cadre intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering for general corporate purposes. The Selling Stockholder will receive the net proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock sold by it in the offering.

BofA Securities is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. Jefferies, B Riley Securities and Stephens Inc. are acting as book-running managers, and Roth Capital Partners, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC and Regions Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-271328) (including a base prospectus), which has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company has also filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus.

You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, as well as copies of the final prospectus supplement, once available, may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255, Mail Code NC1-022-02-25, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety products. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, duty gear and nuclear safety products. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation, our ability to complete the common stock offering on the proposed terms, or at all; and our expectations related to the use of proceeds from the shares of common stock offered by the Company. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results are more fully described from time to time in the Company’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314025030/en/