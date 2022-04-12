Cadre Holdings Appoints Deborah DeCotis to its Board of Directors

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, announced the appointment of Deborah DeCotis to its board of directors, effective immediately. With Ms. DeCotis’ appointment, the Board will expand to five directors, four of whom are independent. Ms. DeCotis will also serve on the Company’s Compensation Committee.

Ms. DeCotis has over 45 years of financial, advisory and business operations experience with a successful track record of leadership across multiple global institutions and industries. She currently serves as Advisory Director at Morgan Stanley & Co., Inc. where she began her career in 1974 and rose to the position of Managing Director, serving as Head of Firm Communications and Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Debt Origination, amongst other roles. She later served as an Executive Vice President with Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc, managing aspects of the business related to finance, operations, and strategic planning.

Ms. DeCotis has extensive board level governance experience at a variety of profit and non-profit organizations. Presently she is serving as Chair of the PIMCO Closed End Funds Board as well as being a Director of Virtus Funds. Previously DeCotis served on the Board of Directors of Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc., Watford, RE Ltd., a specialty insurance and reinsurance company, and Armor Holding, Inc., a predecessor of Cadre.

Amongst her non-profit activities, Ms. DeCotis serves as a Board Trustee for Smith College, including serving on the Audit and Finance Committee, and as Chair of Smith College Investment Committee. Ms. DeCotis previously also served as a Trustee of Stanford University, a Trustee of the Stanford Business School Trust, a Trustee of the Helena Rubenstein Foundation, as well as Co-Chair of the Special Projects Committee for Memorial Sloan Kettering. Ms. DeCotis is also a Member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Ms. DeCotis received her M.B.A from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business and graduated from Smith College.

“We are thrilled to welcome Debbie to our board and will benefit greatly from her deep experience and leadership,” said Warren Kanders, CEO and Chairman. “I have known Debbie for over 20 years and have found her to be a constructive, collaborative and thoughtful voice in guiding the organizations in which she is involved. We look forward to working with her and the entire board as Cadre continues to execute on its strategic and growth objectives.”

Ms. DeCotis commented, “I am excited to join Cadre’s board and work again with Warren Kanders and other team members at such an important time for the Company. This appointment is a tremendous opportunity to be a part of Cadre’s continued growth trajectory and help support long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

