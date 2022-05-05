Log in
CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.

05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
25.71 USD   -0.81%
08:33aCadre Holdings Completes Acquisition of Cyalume Technologies
BU
05/04Certain Common Stock of Cadre Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-MAY-2022.
CI
05/03Cadre Holdings to Acquire Cyalume Technologies for $35 Million
MT
Cadre Holdings Completes Acquisition of Cyalume Technologies

05/05/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, today announced the completion of the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Cyalume Technologies. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, and Cyalume’s current management team will remain with the business.

The purchase price for the acquisition was $35.0 million, subject to customary adjustments for net working capital, transaction expenses and indebtedness, and was funded through available cash on the Company’s balance sheet and a draw on its existing credit facilities.

About Cadre
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, the risks of doing business in the markets in which we operate, including foreign countries, the Cyalume business may not be integrated successfully with Cadre, material differences in the actual financial results of the Cyalume acquisition as compared with expectations, including the impact of the acquisition on Cadre’s future earnings per share, and the Company’s ability to declare a dividend. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company’s financial results are more fully described from time to time in the Company’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 437 M - -
Net income 2022 36,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 894 M 894 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 237
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadre Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,71 $
Average target price 25,33 $
Spread / Average Target -1,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Beatty Kanders Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brad Elliot Williams Chief Operating Officer
Blaine Browers Chief Financial Officer
Hamish Norton Independent Director
Nicholas Sokolow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.1.14%894
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-17.79%202 584
MEDTRONIC PLC2.30%141 975
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.16%72 201
DEXCOM, INC.-24.38%39 842
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.73%36 858