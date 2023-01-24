Cadre Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 per share on an annualized basis. Cadre's dividend payment will be made on February 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of February 3, 2023. The declaration of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Forward-Looking Statements

