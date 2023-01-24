Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cadre Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDRE   US12763L1052

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CDRE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-24 pm EST
22.19 USD   +1.93%
01/18Cadre Holdings' Key Brand Safariland Launches A New Family Of Duty Holsters : SafariVault™
PU
2022Insider Sell: Cadre Holdings
MT
2022Insider Sell: Cadre Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadre Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

01/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 per share on an annualized basis. Cadre's dividend payment will be made on February 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of February 3, 2023. The declaration of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.
01/18Cadre Holdings' Key Brand Safariland : SafariVault™
PU
2022Insider Sell: Cadre Holdings
MT
2022Insider Sell: Cadre Holdings
MT
2022Insider Sell: Cadre Holdings
MT
2022Insider Sell: Cadre Holdings
MT
2022Certain Common Stock of Cadre Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending ..
CI
2022Raymond James Adjusts Cadre Holdings Price Target to $32 From $29, Maintains Outperform..
MT
2022B. Riley Raises Cadre Holdings' Price Target to $38 From $32 After Q3 Results Top Conse..
MT
2022Transcript : Cadre Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
2022Cadre Reports Mixed Q3 Results; Guides FY22 Sales In-Line with Analyst Estimates
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 450 M - -
Net income 2022 8,57 M - -
Net Debt 2022 91,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 93,0x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 813 M 813 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 237
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cadre Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,77 $
Average target price 32,75 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warren Beatty Kanders Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brad Elliot Williams Chief Operating Officer
Blaine Browers Chief Financial Officer
Hamish Norton Independent Director
Nicholas Sokolow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADRE HOLDINGS, INC.8.09%813
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.50%141 657
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.29%115 648
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.36%69 394
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.31%63 695
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.54%36 986