Achieved Revenue, Net Income, Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Growth Achieves Record Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18.8% Expects Full-Year 2023 Net Sales of $427 to $484 Million and Raises 2023 Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Range to $80 to $84 Million

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) ("Cadre" or "the Company"), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net sales of $121.1 million for the second quarter; net sales of $232.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023

Gross profit margin of 41.9% for the second quarter; gross profit margin of 41.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023

Net income of $11.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter; net income of $18.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.8 million for the second quarter; Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8% for the second quarter; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share in July 2023

“Our significant momentum continued in the second quarter, as we generated improvements in quarterly net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and net income both sequentially and year-over-year,” said Warren Kanders, CEO and Chairman. “Based on outstanding strategic execution and strong and recurring demand for our best-in-class mission-critical safety and survivability equipment, we are pleased to increase our full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA outlook. We continued to make progress expanding margins in the second quarter, driven by further implementation of our resilient and proven operating model. Our Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8% was our highest since going public, with gross margins increasing 530 basis points compared to last year.”

Mr. Kanders added, “The consistency and strength of our financial results are a testament to Cadre’s innovative product offering, premium brands, and superior execution, underpinned by leading positions in law enforcement, first responder and military markets. We remain on track to deliver record full year net sales in 2023 and are ideally positioned to capitalize on organic and inorganic opportunities ahead to further enhance our market leadership over the long-term. As we continue to actively evaluate a robust pipeline of potential M&A transactions, we are steadfast in our patient and disciplined approach and focus on high margin companies with leading market positions and strong recurring revenues and cash flows.”

Second Quarter and Six-Month 2023 Operating Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Cadre generated net sales of $121.1 million, as compared to $118.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily the result of the Cyalume acquisition, armor and holster volume, and agency demand for hard goods, partially offset by timing for our EOD products.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Cadre generated net sales of $232.8 million, as compared to $222.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, mainly driven by recent acquisitions, armor and holster volume, and agency demand for hard goods, partially offset by timing for our EOD products.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Cadre generated gross profit of $50.7 million, as compared to $43.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Cadre generated gross profit of $97.4 million, as compared to $83.4 million for the prior year period.

Gross profit margin was 41.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 36.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, mainly driven by favorable pricing, favorable product mix, prior year amortization of inventory step up related to acquisitions and productivity net of inflation. Gross profit margin was 41.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 37.5% for the prior year period.

Net income was $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase resulted primarily from the change in year-over-year revenue and the increase in gross profit margin.

Net income was $18.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to a net loss of $5.7 million for the prior year period, primarily due to the change in year-over-year revenue, the increase in gross profit margin, and a decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

Cadre generated $22.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $18.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 15.6% for the prior year period.

Cadre generated $41.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $32.6 million for the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 14.6% for the prior year period.

Product segment gross margin was 43.7% and 43.6% for the second quarter and first half of 2023, respectively, compared to 39.0% and 39.5% for the prior year periods.

Distribution segment gross margin was 23.1% and 23.6% for the second quarter and first half of 2023, respectively, compared to 18.2% and 21.4% for the prior year periods.

Liquidity, Cash Flows and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $10.5 million from $45.3 million as of December 31, 2022 to $55.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

Total debt decreased by $7.0 million from $149.7 million as of December 31, 2022, to $142.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

Net Debt (total debt net of cash and cash equivalents) decreased by $17.4 million from $104.4 million as of December 31, 2022, to $87.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

Capital expenditures totaled $1.5 million for the second quarter and $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $1.4 million for the second quarter and $2.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Dividend

On July 25, 2023, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, or $0.32 per share on an annualized basis. Cadre's dividend payment will be made on August 18, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date of August 4, 2023. The declaration of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

2023 Outlook Update

As a result of the Company's second-quarter performance and management's outlook for the remainder of the year, Cadre increased its full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance. For the full year 2023, Cadre expects to generate net sales in the range of $472 million to $484 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $80 million to $84 million. We expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $8.0 million to $9.0 million.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), (ii) adjusted EBITDA and (iii) adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user’s overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,782 $ 45,286 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $800 and $924, respectively 57,361 64,557 Inventories 82,777 70,273 Prepaid expenses 10,009 10,091 Other current assets 6,406 6,811 Total current assets 212,335 197,018 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $47,046 and $42,694, respectively 44,531 45,285 Operating lease assets 6,657 8,489 Deferred tax assets, net 2,351 2,255 Intangible assets, net 46,919 50,695 Goodwill 81,560 81,576 Other assets 5,566 6,634 Total assets $ 399,919 $ 391,952 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 29,640 $ 23,406 Accrued liabilities 34,480 38,720 Income tax payable 4,279 4,584 Liabilities held for sale — — Current portion of long-term debt 10,022 12,211 Total current liabilities 78,421 78,921 Long-term debt 132,712 137,476 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,211 4,965 Deferred tax liabilities 3,759 3,508 Other liabilities 1,314 1,192 Total liabilities 219,417 226,062 Mezzanine equity Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) — — Shareholders' equity Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized, 37,586,031 and 37,332,271 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 208,492 206,540 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,746 2,087 Accumulated deficit (30,740 ) (42,741 ) Total shareholders’ equity 180,502 165,890 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity $ 399,919 $ 391,952

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 121,087 $ 118,232 $ 232,835 $ 222,638 Cost of goods sold 70,340 75,011 135,470 139,228 Gross profit 50,747 43,221 97,365 83,410 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 34,051 32,749 69,301 86,699 Restructuring and transaction costs 693 1,203 693 1,802 Related party expense 115 1,112 263 1,234 Total operating expenses 34,859 35,064 70,257 89,735 Operating income (loss) 15,888 8,157 27,108 (6,325 ) Other expense Interest expense (1,013 ) (1,439 ) (2,654 ) (2,929 ) Other income (expense), net 346 (756 ) 710 (961 ) Total other expense, net (667 ) (2,195 ) (1,944 ) (3,890 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 15,221 5,962 25,164 (10,215 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (4,229 ) (1,517 ) (7,170 ) 4,495 Net income (loss) $ 10,992 $ 4,445 $ 17,994 $ (5,720 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.13 $ 0.48 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.12 $ 0.48 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 37,586,031 35,320,314 37,480,367 34,888,703 Diluted 37,850,708 35,688,620 37,758,998 34,888,703

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 17,994 $ (5,720 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,220 7,380 Amortization of original issue discount and debt issue costs 374 367 Amortization of inventory step-up — 1,344 Deferred income taxes 14 (4,594 ) Stock-based compensation 4,852 26,327 Gain on sale of fixed assets (108 ) — (Recoveries from) provision for losses on accounts receivable (21 ) 240 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (776 ) 1,107 Other (325 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 7,605 (3,243 ) Inventories (11,986 ) (1,461 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,397 3,616 Accounts payable and other liabilities (971 ) (345 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,269 25,018 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,404 ) (2,473 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 206 — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (55,039 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,198 ) (57,512 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities — 48,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facilities — (48,000 ) Principal payments on term loans (5,000 ) (5,009 ) Principal payments on insurance premium financing (2,189 ) (2,853 ) Payment of capital leases — (22 ) Taxes paid in connection with employee stock transactions (2,725 ) (6,216 ) Proceeds from secondary offering, net of underwriter discounts — 49,703 Deferred offering costs — (2,715 ) Dividends distributed (5,993 ) (5,533 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (15,907 ) 27,355 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 332 144 Change in cash and cash equivalents 10,496 (4,995 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 45,286 33,857 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 55,782 $ 28,862 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information: Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 7,288 $ 241 Cash paid for interest $ 4,859 $ 2,330 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Accruals and accounts payable for capital expenditures $ 129 $ 17

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Reconciling Product Distribution Items(1) Total Net sales $ 103,368 $ 25,726 $ (8,007 ) $ 121,087 Cost of goods sold 58,216 19,779 (7,655 ) 70,340 Gross profit $ 45,152 $ 5,947 $ (352 ) $ 50,747

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Reconciling Product Distribution Items(1) Total Net sales $ 99,837 $ 23,728 $ (5,333 ) $ 118,232 Cost of goods sold 60,947 19,406 (5,342 ) 75,011 Gross profit $ 38,890 $ 4,322 $ 9 $ 43,221

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Reconciling Product Distribution Items(1) Total Net sales $ 196,562 $ 50,386 $ (14,113 ) $ 232,835 Cost of goods sold 110,824 38,476 (13,830 ) 135,470 Gross profit $ 85,738 $ 11,910 $ (283 ) $ 97,365

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Reconciling Product Distribution Items(1) Total Net sales $ 185,223 $ 47,824 $ (10,409 ) $ 222,638 Cost of goods sold 112,067 37,578 (10,417 ) 139,228 Gross profit $ 73,156 $ 10,246 $ 8 $ 83,410

_______________________________ (1) Reconciling items consist primarily of intercompany eliminations and items not directly attributable to operating segments.

CADRE HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year ended Three Months Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Last Twelve December 31, Ended March 31, June 30, June 30, Months 2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 5,820 $ 7,002 $ 10,992 $ 4,445 $ 17,994 $ (5,720 ) $ 29,534 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 15,651 4,261 3,959 3,836 8,220 7,380 16,491 Interest expense 6,206 1,641 1,013 1,439 2,654 2,929 5,931 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,553 2,941 4,229 1,517 7,170 (4,495 ) 15,218 EBITDA $ 31,230 $ 15,845 $ 20,193 $ 11,237 $ 36,038 $ 94 $ 67,174 Add back: Restructuring and transaction costs(1) 5,355 — 693 2,203 693 2,802 3,246 Other general income(2) (159 ) — — — — — (159 ) Other expense (income), net(3) 1,137 (364 ) (346 ) 756 (710 ) 961 (534 ) Stock-based compensation expense(4) 32,239 2,747 2,105 2,818 4,852 26,541 10,550 Stock-based compensation payroll tax expense(5) 305 220 — 7 220 305 220 LTIP bonus(6) 1,369 144 160 174 304 558 1,115 Amortization of inventory step-up(7) 4,255 — — 1,191 — 1,344 2,911 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,731 $ 18,592 $ 22,805 $ 18,386 $ 41,397 $ 32,605 $ 84,523 Adjusted EBITDA margin(8) 16.5 % 16.6 % 18.8 % 15.6 % 17.8 % 14.6 %

________________________ (1) Reflects the “Restructuring and transaction costs” line item on our consolidated statement of operations, which primarily includes transaction costs composed of legal and consulting fees, and $1.0 million paid to Kanders & Company, Inc., a company controlled by our Chief Executive Officer, for services related to the acquisition of Cyalume, which is included in related party expense in the Company’s consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2022. (2) Reflects the “Other general income” line item on our consolidated statement of operations and includes a gain from a long-lived asset sale. (3) Reflects the “Other (income) expense, net” line item on our consolidated statement of operations and primarily includes gains and losses on foreign currency transactions. (4) Reflects compensation expense related to equity and liability classified stock-based compensation plans. (5) Reflects payroll taxes associated with vested stock-based compensation awards. (6) Reflects the cost of a cash-based long-term incentive plan awarded to employees that vests over three years. (7) Reflects amortization expense related to the step-up inventory adjustment recorded as a result of our recent acquisitions. (8) Reflects Adjusted EBITDA / Net Sales for the relevant periods.

