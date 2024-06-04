Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre” or “the Company”), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety equipment and other related products for the law enforcement, first responder, military and nuclear markets, will hold an Analyst and Investor Event on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in Randolph, New Jersey. For those not attending in person, a live webcast will begin at 10:30 am ET on June 12.

CEO and Chairman Warren Kanders, President Brad Williams and Chief Financial Officer Blaine Browers, along with several members of Cadre’s leadership team, will host a presentation focused on innovation, followed by Q&A sessions. In-person attendees will have an opportunity to experience hands-on ICOR robot, defense technology, armor shoot and SWAT team scenario demonstrations, highlighting Cadre’s safety products.

The virtual component of the event will be broadcast live via listen-only webcast from 10:30 am to approximately 12:15 pm ET and can be accessed through the Investor Overview section of Cadre’s website. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the investor relations website.

In-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited and advanced registration is required. For those who would like to attend the event in-person, please contact Kevin Shi at kshi@igbir.com for additional details and instructions.

About Cadre

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety products. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, duty gear and nuclear safety products. Our highly engineered products are utilized in over 100 countries by federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue professionals, explosive ordnance disposal teams, and emergency medical technicians. Our key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604778749/en/