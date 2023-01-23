Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVKD   US1276361086

CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CVKD)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-01-19
4.120 USD   -17.60%
01:33pCadrenal Shares Rise 7% After Tecarfarin's FDA Fast-Track Designation
DJ
11:39aCadrenal Therapeutics Gets Fast Track Label for Tecarfarin
MT
01/20Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of $7 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cadrenal Shares Rise 7% After Tecarfarin's FDA Fast-Track Designation

01/23/2023 | 01:33pm EST
By Chris Wack


Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. shares were up 7% to $4.42 Monday after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted a fast-track designation to tecarfarin, its anti-blood clotting drug.

Tecarfarin, a drug under development by the Ponte Vedra, Fla., pharmaceuticals company, is indicated for the prevention of systemic cardiac thromboembolism in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

The FDA's fast-track designation is intended to expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs. The FDA had previously granted tecarfarin an orphan drug designation.

On Friday, Cadrenal had its initial public offering and its stock ended 4% higher.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1333ET

Managers and Directors
Matthew K. Szot Chief Financial Officer
Douglas W. Losordo Chief Medical Officer
Glynn Wilson Independent Director
John R. Murphy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%34
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.48%441 168
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.40%328 828
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.99%317 826
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.31%282 439
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.91%278 741