PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD), a biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain rare medical conditions, announced today that Quang Pham, CEO, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Company Webcast

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00 am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, on the Company's website at https://www.cadrenal.com/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/cad/1828160. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Panel Presentation

Additionally, Mr. Pham will be participating in a panel titled, "Cardiac Kids: Late-Stage Advancement for Cardiovascular Disorders." This panel, also to be conducted virtually, will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 10:30 am ET. To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/panel5/2277320.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/fall2023invreg/.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel oral and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner), to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with certain rare medical conditions. Tecarfarin has orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with ESKD and AFib. Tecarfarin is specifically designed to leverage a different metabolism pathway than the oldest and most commonly prescribed Vitamin K Antagonist (warfarin) used in the prevention of thrombosis. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease. For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

