    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
32.57 CAD   -0.73%
CAE : Aeromexico receives certification for second CAE Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator

04/08/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
CAE today announced that longtime customer Aeromexico has received Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency certification of its second CAE 7000XR Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator, as the airline prepares for growth. The CAE 7000XR Series sets a new standard in Level D full-flight simulators, the highest level of fidelity. It leverages the latest advancements in technology and training capabilities and is designed to optimize life-cycle costs while addressing new and future training requirements.

"This new CAE Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator will support our training needs as travel demand increases and grow our fleet," said Max Alvarez, Senior Vice President Fleet and New Business of Grupo Aeromexico. "By using the latest technology, we will reinforce our commitment to operate with the highest safety standards and continue to be recognized for having pilots with the top-level of training in Mexico and worldwide."

"We are thrilled to provide Aeromexico with their second CAE 7000XR Series Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "As their training partner of choice, we look forward to helping Aeromexico reach its goals as it positions itself for future growth with our high technology training solutions."

Aeromexico and CAE have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2016 with a training agreement supporting the airline's overflow training requirements and using CAE's extensive training network in the Americas. In 2018, CAE and Aeromexico launched the Aeromexico Cadet Program at CAE's flight academy in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, a first-of-its-kind for a Mexican carrier. In 2021, Aeromexico signed up for CAE's Pelesys online training courses. Aeromexico received its first CAE-built 7000XR 737MAX full-flight simulator in 2019.

With 51 CAE Boeing 737 MAX FFSs deployed globally, these advanced full-flight simulators are present in every major region around the world.

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main hub at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 21st anniversary, and offers major connectivity through the 19 SkyTeam airline partners. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its customers and employees at all steps of its operations.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of 75 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 13,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:15:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
