CAE : Aeromexico receives certification for second CAE Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator

CAE today announced that longtime customer Aeromexico has received Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency certification of its second CAE 7000XR Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator, as the airline prepares for growth. The CAE 7000XR Series sets a new standard in Level D full-flight simulators, the highest level of fidelity. It leverages the latest advancements in technology and training capabilities and is designed to optimize life-cycle costs while addressing new and future training requirements.

"This new CAE Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator will support our training needs as travel demand increases and grow our fleet," said Max Alvarez, Senior Vice President Fleet and New Business of Grupo Aeromexico. "By using the latest technology, we will reinforce our commitment to operate with the highest safety standards and continue to be recognized for having pilots with the top-level of training in Mexico and worldwide."

"We are thrilled to provide Aeromexico with their second CAE 7000XR Series Boeing 737 MAX full-flight simulator," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "As their training partner of choice, we look forward to helping Aeromexico reach its goals as it positions itself for future growth with our high technology training solutions."

Aeromexico and CAE have enjoyed a successful partnership since 2016 with a training agreement supporting the airline's overflow training requirements and using CAE's extensive training network in the Americas. In 2018, CAE and Aeromexico launched the Aeromexico Cadet Program at CAE's flight academy in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, a first-of-its-kind for a Mexican carrier. In 2021, Aeromexico signed up for CAE's Pelesys online training courses. Aeromexico received its first CAE-built 7000XR 737MAX full-flight simulator in 2019.

With 51 CAE Boeing 737 MAX FFSs deployed globally, these advanced full-flight simulators are present in every major region around the world.