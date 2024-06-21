2024 ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM (Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024) CORPORATE OFFICE 8585 Chemin Côte-de-Liesse Saint-Laurent, Quebec June 14, 2024 Canada H4T 1G6

INFORMATION INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE CAE's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and our Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the notes thereto (Consolidated Financial Statements) appear in the Annual Financial Report to Shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2024 (Annual Financial Report). The Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with Part I of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting and IFRS Accounting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Certain information contained in the MD&A and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the notes thereto, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, is specifically incorporated by reference into this Annual Information Form (AIF). Certain comparative figures have been reclassified as a result of our Healthcare segment being presented as discontinued operations in our MD&A and Consolidated Financial Statements. Any parts of the Annual Financial Report not specifically incorporated by reference do not form part of this AIF. Unless otherwise noted, all dollar references in this AIF are expressed in Canadian dollars. In this AIF, the terms "we", "us", "our", "Company" and "CAE" refer to CAE Inc. and where applicable, its subsidiaries. We also use the other defined terms throughout this AIF which are defined in the Glossary annexed to this AIF. References to fiscal 2024 or FY2024 refer to the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, references to fiscal 2023 or FY2023 refer to the period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, references to fiscal 2022 or FY2022 refer to the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and references to fiscal 2021 or FY2021 refer to the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. 1. CORPORATE STRUCTURE 1.1 Name, Address and Incorporation On March 17, 1947, CAE Inc. (Company or CAE) was incorporated as Canadian Aviation Electronics Ltd. under the laws of Canada by letters patent. In 1965, the name of the Company was changed to CAE Industries Ltd. and in 1993 the Company changed its name to CAE Inc. CAE was continued in 1977 under the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA). In 1979, CAE's articles were amended to change its authorized share capital to an unlimited number of common shares (Common Shares), and again in 1981 to authorize an unlimited number of preferred shares, issuable in series, with such rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions as the Directors of CAE may determine. On June 9, 1995, CAE's articles were amended to authorize the Directors to appoint additional Directors in accordance with the provisions of the CBCA. CAE's registered office is located at 8585 Côte-de-Liesse,Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada H4T 1G6, telephone: (514) 341-6780, fax: (514) 340-5530. 1.2 Intercorporate Relationships The direct and indirect subsidiaries and other investments or ownership interests of CAE are set out in Schedule A. 2. COMPANY OVERVIEW 2.1 Overview At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-thehighest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter. CAE's Common Shares are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges (TSX / NYSE) under the symbol CAE. 4

2.2 Geographic and Segment Revenues and Locations CAE's consolidated revenue in FY2024 was $4.3 billion and in FY2023 was $4.0 billion, and is broken down as follows: Revenue by Segment (%) FY2024 FY2023 Civil Aviation 57 54 Defense & Security 43 46 100 100 Geographic Distribution of Revenue (%) (based on location of customers) FY2024 FY2023 Canada 11 9 United States 49 52 United Kingdom 6 6 Rest of Americas 2 2 Europe 15 14 Asia 13 15 Oceania and 4 2 Africa 100 100 For information on CAE revenues by reportable segment, reference is made to Section 6 "Results by segment" of the Company's 2024 MD&A, which section is incorporated by reference into this AIF. Schedule Bsets out, by business segment, the locations of CAE's primary subsidiaries' and divisions' material sites as of the date of this AIF. 2.3 Our Mission To lead at the frontier of digital immersion with high-tech training and operational support solutions to make the world a safer place. 2.4 Our Vision To be the worldwide partner of choice in civil aviation and defence and security by revolutionizing our customers' training and critical operations with digitally immersive solutions to elevate safety, efficiency and readiness. 3. GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS 3.1 Significant Developments of the Three Most Recent Fiscal Years Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights Leadership Changes Effective May 3, 2021, Mary Lou Maher was appointed to the Board of Directors of CAE ( Board ).

). On August 30, 2021, Carter Copeland was appointed Senior Vice President, Global Strategy as a new leadership position and Andrew Arnovitz was appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management. 5

On October 28, 2021, Pascal Grenier was appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Flight Services & Global Operations.

Effective March 30, 2022, Hélène V. Gagnon was appointed to the newly created position of Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement. Business Combinations On April 1, 2021, we acquired the remaining 79% equity interest in the RB Group, a leading provider of fully integrated solutions that modernize the way airlines and business aircraft operators interact with their crew. This acquisition further supported CAE's expansion into digital flight crew management in our goal to drive additional software-enabled civil aviation services.

software-enabled civil aviation services. On June 10, 2021, we acquired GlobalJet Services, a provider of aviation maintenance training recognized around the world for its services for both business and helicopter sectors. This acquisition expanded our aircraft platform addressability in the maintenance training market through world-class, regulatory approved training programs.

world-class, regulatory approved training programs. On July 2, 2021, we acquired the L3H MT business, which includes Link Simulation & Training, Doss Aviation and AMI for cash consideration of $1,337.7 million. Link Simulation & Training was one of the leading providers of military training solutions in the U.S., Doss Aviation was the provider of initial flight training to the United States Air Force, and AMI was a design and manufacturing facility for simulator hardware. The acquisition expanded our position as a platform-independent training systems integrator by diversifying our training and simulation leadership in the air domain, complementing land and naval training solutions, and enhancing our training and simulation capabilities in space and cyber.

platform-independent training systems integrator by diversifying our training and simulation leadership in the air domain, complementing land and naval training solutions, and enhancing our training and simulation capabilities in space and cyber. On February 28, 2022, we acquired AirCentre, a suite of flight crew management and optimization solutions for cash consideration (net of cash acquired) of $498.9 million. The transaction provided us with the AirCentre product portfolio, related technology and intellectual property as well as the transfer of its highly talented workforce. The acquisition further expanded our reach across our broad customer base beyond pilot training and established CAE as a technology leader in the growing market for industry-leading, digitally enabled flight and crew operations solutions. Other In July 2021, concurrent with the completion of the L3H MT acquisition, 22,400,000 outstanding subscription receipts were converted into CAE Common Shares on a one-for-one basis.

one-for-one basis. In July 2021, we entered into unsecured term loan agreements for an aggregate amount of US$300.0 million to partially finance the payment for the L3H MT acquisition.

In July 2021, we were included in the S&P/TSX 60 index, which represents the 60 leading businesses in leading industries in Canada.

In September 2021, we extended the maturity date of our US$850.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility until September 29, 2026.

In September 2021, we concluded new financial participation agreements with the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec who will fund up to $190.0 million and $150.0 million, respectively, in the form of partially repayable loans for eligible spending related to R&D projects. The investments will fund Project Resilience, a plan to invest $1 billion in R&D innovations over 5 years. Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights Leadership Changes On April 1, 2022, Patrick M. Shanahan joined the Board. 6

Effective August 10, 2022, Elise Eberwein and Ayman Antoun were appointed to the Board. In addition, Alan N. MacGibbon succeeded the Honourable John Manley as Chair of the Board. Mr. Manley stepped down from the Board in line with CAE's term limits policy.

On June 20, 2022, Heidi R. Wood stepped down as Executive Vice President, Business Development and Growth Initiatives and President, Healthcare.

On September 6, 2022, Abha Dogra was appointed Chief Digital and Technology Officer in a new leadership position. Ms. Dogra's position evolved to Chief Technology and Product Officer when she took charge of the Product Management function, while continuing to assume her Digital and Technology responsibilities. Other On August 16, 2022, we announced that we had signed a 15-year agreement with the Qantas Group, to develop and operate a new state-of-the-art pilot training centre in Sydney, Australia.

15-year agreement with the Qantas Group, to develop and operate a new state-of-the-art pilot training centre in Sydney, Australia. In October 2022, we amended our US$850.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility to increase the total capacity to US$1.0 billion and extended the maturity by one year to September 2027. In addition, we terminated our $300.0 million Sidecar unsecured revolving credit facility, which had no borrowings and was coming to maturity in April 2023.

On March 30, 2023, we announced a joint venture to establish the first advanced flight training centre in Athens, Greece. The centre is expected to begin pilot and cabin crew training by the end of calendar 2023 and will be our first training centre in Southeastern Europe. Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights Leadership Changes Effective May 1, 2023, Bob Lockett was appointed Chief People Officer, succeeding Dan Sharkey who retired on June 30, 2023, as Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources.

On August 9, 2023, Sophie Brochu was elected to the Board. Business Dispositions On February 16, 2024, we announced the closing of the sale of our Healthcare business to Madison Industries for an enterprise value of C$311 million. The total consideration, after preliminary working capital and selling price adjustments, amounted to $293.4 million and is subject to further post-closing adjustments. This transaction better positions CAE to efficiently allocate capital and resources to secure growth opportunities on the horizon in our much larger, core simulation and training markets: Civil Aviation and Defense and Security. Other On April 4, 2023, we inaugurated our newest business aviation training centre and our first on the U.S. West Coast, located in Las Vegas near Harry Reid International Airport with 50,000-square-foot of space and capacity for up to eight full flight simulators.

50,000-square-foot of space and capacity for up to eight full flight simulators. On May 30, 2023, we announced the award of a contract from General Dynamics Information Technology to support Flight School Training Support Services at Fort Novosel (formerly Fort Rucker), Alabama. The contract, valued at US$455M, supports the recent award to GDIT by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation for simulation capabilities and training support services to prepare initial entry-level and graduate-level rotary wing flight training at Fort Novosel.

entry-level and graduate-level rotary wing flight training at Fort Novosel. On June 12, 2023, we announced the closing of our private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.541% 7