CAE : FY23 Third Quarter Financial Report

Report to Shareholders
CAE Inc. reported revenue of $1,020.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $848.7 million in the third quarter last year. Third quarter earnings per share (EPS) was $0.25 compared to $0.08 last year. Adjusted EPS(1) in the third quarter was $0.28, including an approximate $0.02 positive impact as a result of gains on the reversal of impairment of non-financial assets following their repurposing and optimization, compared to $0.19 last year.
Operating income this quarter was $145.9 million (14.3% of revenue(1)), compared to $65.5 million (7.7% of revenue) last year. Third quarter adjusted segment operating income(1) was $160.6 million (15.7% of revenue(1)) compared to $112.7 million (13.3% of revenue) last year. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
"We had strong results in the third quarter, driven by Civil's double-digit growth, Defense's sequential improvement, and Healthcare's increased profitability," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We ensured our path to future growth, securing over $1.2 billion in total adjusted order intake(1) for a record $10.8 billion adjusted backlog(1) and 1.22 times book-to-sales ratio(1). In Civil, we booked $713 million in orders for a 1.38 times book-to-sales ratio, including long-term agreements globally for aviation training and our flight operations management platform solutions. We also sold 14 full-flight simulators, bringing our year-to-date tally to 43. In Defense, we booked orders for training and mission support solutions valued at $477 million for 1.05 times book-to-sales, marking the sixth consecutive quarter this ratio has been above one."
On CAE's outlook, Marc Parent added, "we are excited about Civil's prospects as it builds on CAE's industry leadership, and we expect to see significant growth during and beyond the ongoing global market recovery. The sequential growth of Defense, along with positively trending bookings and backlog renewals, adds to our confidence in our multi-year view. Healthcare continues to gain a larger share in the simulation and training market, and we expect its top- and bottom-line growth to continue. In parallel, we are further bolstering our financial position and are on track to reach our leverage target of less than three times net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA by mid-fiscal 2024. We continue to expect mid-twenty percent consolidated adjusted segment operating income growth this fiscal year and reiterate our long-term target of a three-year EPS compound growth rate in the mid-twenty percent range."
Civil Aviation (Civil)
Third quarter Civil revenue was $517.4 million vs. $390.1 million in the third quarter last year. Operating income was $117.2 million (22.7% of revenue) compared to $57.1 million (14.6% of revenue) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income was $131.4 million (25.4% of revenue) compared to $83.4 million (21.4% of revenue) in the third quarter last year. During the quarter, Civil delivered nine full-flight simulators (FFSs) to customers and third quarter Civil training centre utilization was 73%.
During the quarter, Civil signed training solutions contracts valued at $713.0 million, including contracts for 14 FFS sales for a total of 43 as of the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year. Notable training contracts for the quarter include long-term commercial aviation training agreements with GOL Airlines and MESA Airlines. They also include a long-term business aviation training agreement with Delux Public Charter LLC (JSX Air). In flight operations software solutions, notable contracts include a five-year contract for CAE's next- gen crew and operations manager solution suite at Ethiopian airlines, and since the end of the quarter, an agreement for its next-gen operations solutions with Frontier Airlines.
The Civil book-to-sales ratio was 1.38 times for the quarter and 1.29 times for the last 12 months. The Civil adjusted backlog at the end of the quarter was a record $5.6 billion.
Defense and Security (Defense)
Third quarter Defense revenue was $452.5 million, up 6% compared to the third quarter last year. Operating income was $24.9 million (5.5% of revenue) compared to $16.5 million (3.9% of revenue) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income was $25.4 million (5.6% of revenue), compared to $32.0 million (7.5% of revenue) in the third quarter last year.
Defense booked orders for $476.7 million during the quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter with a book-to-sales ratio above one, and it continued to book new business across all domains. Notable orders in the Air domain include the provision of a flight training device and maintenance and logistics support for the Royal Canadian Air Force's CH-149 Cormorant search-and-rescue helicopter, the continuation of aircrew training on the KC-135 Stratotanker and C-130H Hercules for the United States Air Force, and international flight training device upgrades for the F-16 fighter jet and CH-53Gheavy-lift transport helicopter. In the Land domain, Defense was awarded funding for its Joint Terminal Control Training Rehearsal System (JTC TRS) solution which builds on the success of its previous funding award for a new virtual training capability for soldiers to the US Army on the Soldier Virtual Trainer prototype contract. Defense also booked strategic orders in the Sea, Space and Cyber domains, highlighted by the proliferation of CAE's solutions for distributed, networked and cybersecure mission training via the US Air Force's Simulator Common Architecture Requirements and Standards
(SCARS) program, and since the end of the quarter, its work with Lockheed Martin on the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) ship program.
Defense continued to build on its foundation of US Army support with an award for the competitive re-compete of the Fixed-Wing Flight Training Service. This program involves the provision of comprehensive initial and recurrent training for more than 600 U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force fixed-wing pilots annually at the CAE Dothan Training Center in Dothan, Alabama. The approximate total value of the base contract and options is US$250 million, with a period of performance effective CAE's fourth quarter through 2032. Accordingly, this contract will be reflected in Defense's fourth quarter order intake.
The Defense book-to-sales ratio was 1.05 times for the quarter and 1.25 times for the last 12 months (excluding contract options). The Defense adjusted backlog, including options and CAE's interest in joint ventures, at the end of the quarter was a record $5.1 billion. The Defense pipeline remains strong with some $7.3 billion of bids and proposals pending customer decisions.
Healthcare
Third quarter Healthcare revenue was $50.4 million, vs. $32.1 million in the third quarter last year. Operating income was $3.8 million (7.5% of revenue) compared to a loss of $8.1 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income was $3.8 million (7.5% of revenue) compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the third quarter last year.
During the quarter, Healthcare secured several agreements with universities and colleges for its advanced patient simulators and customizable centre management platform. It also expanded its relationship with the American Society of Anesthesiologists through a commitment to develop additional SimSTAT modules for the Maintenance of Certification in Anesthesiology (MoCA).
Additional financial highlights
CAE incurred restructuring, integration and acquisition costs of $4.9 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 relating mainly to the fiscal 2022 acquisition of Sabre's AirCentre airline operations portfolio (AirCentre) and including a $9.8 million impairment reversal of non-financial assets following their repurposing and optimization.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $252.4 million for the quarter, compared to $309.6 million in the third quarter last year. Free cash flow(1) was $237.7 million for the quarter compared to $282.1 million in the third quarter last year. The decrease was mainly due to a higher investment in non-cash working capital partially offset by higher cash provided by operating activities and lower payments to equity accounted investees.
Income tax expense this quarter amounted to $17.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 18%, compared to an effective tax rate of 8% for the third quarter last year. The income tax rate was impacted by restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, and excluding these costs, the income tax rate used to determine adjusted net income and adjusted EPS was 19% this quarter as compared to 20% in the third quarter of last year.
Growth and maintenance capital expenditures(1) totaled $63.4 million this quarter.
Net debt(1) at the end of the quarter was $3,073.0 million for a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA(1) of 3.74 times. This compares to net debt of $3,194.6 million and a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 4.17 times at the end of the preceding quarter. CAE's total available liquidity as at December 31, 2022 was approximately $1.4 billion.
Net finance expense this quarter amounted to $48.8 million, compared to $41.3 million in the preceding quarter and $34.5 million in the third quarter last year. The increased finance expense relative to both prior periods mainly reflects the impact of higher interest rates on our variable rate debt instruments.
Adjusted return on capital employed(1) was 5.5% this quarter compared to 5.1% last quarter and 6.1% in the third quarter last year.
Management outlook
Since 2020, CAE has been carrying out a growth strategy which it believes will enable it to emerge from the pandemic a bigger, stronger, and more profitable company than ever before. Specifically, as a waypoint along its journey to cyclical recovery and beyond, the Company is targeting a consolidated adjusted segment operating margin of approximately 17% by the time its markets are generally recovered, with steady room for further improvement thereafter. It expects to reach this level of profitability on a significantly larger base of business with a post-pandemic capital structure that will allow the Company to sustain ample flexibility to balance further investments in its future with capital returns for shareholders. The Company is targeting a three-year(FY23-FY25) EPS compound growth rate in the mid-20% range.
Current headwinds include remaining travel restrictions related to the global pandemic, geopolitical uncertainty, decades-high inflation, and elevated interest rates. Notwithstanding the influence on the timing and rate of market recovery these factors may have, management maintains a highly positive view of its growth potential over a multi-year period.
Expected secular trends are highly favorable for all three of the Company's core business segments. Greater desire by airlines to entrust CAE with their critical training and digital operational support and crew management needs, higher expected pilot demand and strong business jet travel demand are enduring positives for the Civil business. Management believes the defence sector is in the early stages of an extended up-cycle driven by geopolitical tensions and increased commitments by governments to defence modernization and readiness. Tailwinds that favour CAE's Defense business include the shift in national defence priorities to an increased focus on near- peer threats and the recognition of the sharply increased need for the kinds of digital immersion-based synthetic solutions that draw from CAE's advances in commercial aviation simulation and training. Healthcare is poised to leverage opportunities presented by high demand for nurses and increased opportunities for medical simulation.
The Company expects the rate of Civil's recovery to pre-pandemic levels and beyond to continue to be driven in large part by the easing of remaining travel restrictions, especially in Asia, where China represents a significant part of a broader global recovery. Civil's strong commercial aviation training performance in the Americas as well as renewed FFS order activity provide a compelling blueprint for the potential of a broader global commercial aviation recovery. For the remainder of fiscal 2023, management expects sequentially higher Civil adjusted segment operating income growth on higher FFS deliveries to customers, ongoing simulator deployments to CAE's global training network, and seasonally higher training demand. In addition to continuing to grow its share of the aviation training market and expanding its position in digital flight services, Civil expects to maintain its leading share of FFS sales and to deliver more than 45 FFSs for the year to customers worldwide.
CAE's Defense segment is on a multi-year path to becoming a bigger and more profitable business. In the last two years, Defense has established itself as the world's leading pure-play, platform agnostic, training and simulation business, providing solutions across all five domains. It is uniquely positioned to draw on CAE's innovations in commercial aviation to transform training with the application of advanced analytics and leading-edge technologies. This is expected to bring increased potential to capture business around the world, accelerated by the acquisition of L3H MT and the expanded capability and customer set this combination provides. This is evidenced by the trailing 12-monthbook-to-sales ratio of 1.25 times. Current geopolitical events have galvanized national defence priorities in the U.S. and across NATO, and management expects increased spending and specific prioritization on defence readiness to translate into additional opportunities for CAE in the years ahead. Defense is expected to continue making good progress with the integration of the L3H MT acquisition in fiscal 2023 and to fully realize $35 to $45 million of cost synergies by fiscal 2024.
In the near term, Defense is expected to continue working its way through the lagging effects of a protracted period of lower than one annual book-to-sales ratios - especially for its higher margin products solutions. Defense also anticipates the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds, including supply chain and labor challenges, to persist into the next fiscal year, and that order delays will continue to be a factor, particularly in light of potential U.S. government budget appropriation issues. For the remainder of the current fiscal year, Defense expects to see sequentially improved performance on the expectation that some delayed orders will come to fruition, it will execute on programs in adjusted backlog and partially mitigate macroeconomic impacts with internal cost reductions and efficiency initiatives. CAE continues to expect superior Defense growth over a multi-year period to be driven by the translation of higher-margin order intake and bid activity into revenue, and the progressive realization of synergies related to the L3H MT integration.
In Healthcare, management sees potential to accelerate value creation as it gains share in the healthcare simulation and training market and continues to build on its top- and bottom-line growth momentum.
For the current fiscal year, CAE reiterates its expectation to deliver mid-20% consolidated adjusted segment operating income growth, primarily driven by its Civil business.
Total capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250 million in fiscal 2023, mainly in support of market -led, organic investments. The Company usually sees a higher investment in non-cash working capital accounts in the first half of the fiscal year, and