CAE : FY23 Third Quarter Financial Report

Third Quarter Report 2023 Financial Report for the three months ended December 31, 2022

Table of Contents Management's Discussion and Analysis 1 1. Highlights 2 2. Introduction 3. About CAE 12 4. Foreign exchange 12 5. Non-IFRS and other financial measures and supplementary non-financial information 18 6. Consolidated results 21 7. Results by segment 8. Consolidated cash movements and liquidity 9. Consolidated financial position 29 10. Business combinations 11. Controls and procedures 12. Selected quarterly financial information Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Consolidated income statement Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of financial position Consolidated statement of changes in equity Consolidated statement of cash flows Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Note 1 - Nature of operations and summary of significant accounting policies Note 2 - Business combinations 37Note 3 - Operating segments and geographic information Note 4 - Other (gains) and losses Note 5 - Restructuring, integration and acquisitions costs Note 6 - Debt facilities and finance expense - net Note 7 - Government participation 41Note 8 - Earnings per share Note 9 - Supplementary cash flows information Note 10 - Contingencies 42Note 11 - Fair value of financial instruments 44Note 12 - Related party transactions

Report to Shareholders CAE Inc. reported revenue of $1,020.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $848.7 million in the third quarter last year. Third quarter earnings per share (EPS) was $0.25 compared to $0.08 last year. Adjusted EPS(1) in the third quarter was $0.28, including an approximate $0.02 positive impact as a result of gains on the reversal of impairment of non-financial assets following their repurposing and optimization, compared to $0.19 last year. Operating income this quarter was $145.9 million (14.3% of revenue(1)), compared to $65.5 million (7.7% of revenue) last year. Third quarter adjusted segment operating income(1) was $160.6 million (15.7% of revenue(1)) compared to $112.7 million (13.3% of revenue) last year. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. "We had strong results in the third quarter, driven by Civil's double-digit growth, Defense's sequential improvement, and Healthcare's increased profitability," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We ensured our path to future growth, securing over $1.2 billion in total adjusted order intake(1) for a record $10.8 billion adjusted backlog(1) and 1.22 times book-to-sales ratio(1). In Civil, we booked $713 million in orders for a 1.38 times book-to-sales ratio, including long-term agreements globally for aviation training and our flight operations management platform solutions. We also sold 14 full-flight simulators, bringing our year-to-date tally to 43. In Defense, we booked orders for training and mission support solutions valued at $477 million for 1.05 times book-to-sales, marking the sixth consecutive quarter this ratio has been above one." On CAE's outlook, Marc Parent added, "we are excited about Civil's prospects as it builds on CAE's industry leadership, and we expect to see significant growth during and beyond the ongoing global market recovery. The sequential growth of Defense, along with positively trending bookings and backlog renewals, adds to our confidence in our multi-year view. Healthcare continues to gain a larger share in the simulation and training market, and we expect its top- and bottom-line growth to continue. In parallel, we are further bolstering our financial position and are on track to reach our leverage target of less than three times net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA by mid-fiscal 2024. We continue to expect mid-twenty percent consolidated adjusted segment operating income growth this fiscal year and reiterate our long-term target of a three-year EPS compound growth rate in the mid-twenty percent range." Civil Aviation (Civil) Third quarter Civil revenue was $517.4 million vs. $390.1 million in the third quarter last year. Operating income was $117.2 million (22.7% of revenue) compared to $57.1 million (14.6% of revenue) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income was $131.4 million (25.4% of revenue) compared to $83.4 million (21.4% of revenue) in the third quarter last year. During the quarter, Civil delivered nine full-flight simulators (FFSs) to customers and third quarter Civil training centre utilization was 73%. During the quarter, Civil signed training solutions contracts valued at $713.0 million, including contracts for 14 FFS sales for a total of 43 as of the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year. Notable training contracts for the quarter include long-term commercial aviation training agreements with GOL Airlines and MESA Airlines. They also include a long-term business aviation training agreement with Delux Public Charter LLC (JSX Air). In flight operations software solutions, notable contracts include a five-year contract for CAE's next- gen crew and operations manager solution suite at Ethiopian airlines, and since the end of the quarter, an agreement for its next-gen operations solutions with Frontier Airlines. The Civil book-to-sales ratio was 1.38 times for the quarter and 1.29 times for the last 12 months. The Civil adjusted backlog at the end of the quarter was a record $5.6 billion. Defense and Security (Defense) Third quarter Defense revenue was $452.5 million, up 6% compared to the third quarter last year. Operating income was $24.9 million (5.5% of revenue) compared to $16.5 million (3.9% of revenue) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income was $25.4 million (5.6% of revenue), compared to $32.0 million (7.5% of revenue) in the third quarter last year. Defense booked orders for $476.7 million during the quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter with a book-to-sales ratio above one, and it continued to book new business across all domains. Notable orders in the Air domain include the provision of a flight training device and maintenance and logistics support for the Royal Canadian Air Force's CH-149 Cormorant search-and-rescue helicopter, the continuation of aircrew training on the KC-135 Stratotanker and C-130H Hercules for the United States Air Force, and international flight training device upgrades for the F-16 fighter jet and CH-53Gheavy-lift transport helicopter. In the Land domain, Defense was awarded funding for its Joint Terminal Control Training Rehearsal System (JTC TRS) solution which builds on the success of its previous funding award for a new virtual training capability for soldiers to the US Army on the Soldier Virtual Trainer prototype contract. Defense also booked strategic orders in the Sea, Space and Cyber domains, highlighted by the proliferation of CAE's solutions for distributed, networked and cybersecure mission training via the US Air Force's Simulator Common Architecture Requirements and Standards

(SCARS) program, and since the end of the quarter, its work with Lockheed Martin on the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) ship program. Defense continued to build on its foundation of US Army support with an award for the competitive re-compete of the Fixed-Wing Flight Training Service. This program involves the provision of comprehensive initial and recurrent training for more than 600 U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force fixed-wing pilots annually at the CAE Dothan Training Center in Dothan, Alabama. The approximate total value of the base contract and options is US$250 million, with a period of performance effective CAE's fourth quarter through 2032. Accordingly, this contract will be reflected in Defense's fourth quarter order intake. The Defense book-to-sales ratio was 1.05 times for the quarter and 1.25 times for the last 12 months (excluding contract options). The Defense adjusted backlog, including options and CAE's interest in joint ventures, at the end of the quarter was a record $5.1 billion. The Defense pipeline remains strong with some $7.3 billion of bids and proposals pending customer decisions. Healthcare Third quarter Healthcare revenue was $50.4 million, vs. $32.1 million in the third quarter last year. Operating income was $3.8 million (7.5% of revenue) compared to a loss of $8.1 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income was $3.8 million (7.5% of revenue) compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the third quarter last year. During the quarter, Healthcare secured several agreements with universities and colleges for its advanced patient simulators and customizable centre management platform. It also expanded its relationship with the American Society of Anesthesiologists through a commitment to develop additional SimSTAT modules for the Maintenance of Certification in Anesthesiology (MoCA). Additional financial highlights CAE incurred restructuring, integration and acquisition costs of $4.9 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 relating mainly to the fiscal 2022 acquisition of Sabre's AirCentre airline operations portfolio (AirCentre) and including a $9.8 million impairment reversal of non-financial assets following their repurposing and optimization. Net cash provided by operating activities was $252.4 million for the quarter, compared to $309.6 million in the third quarter last year. Free cash flow(1) was $237.7 million for the quarter compared to $282.1 million in the third quarter last year. The decrease was mainly due to a higher investment in non-cash working capital partially offset by higher cash provided by operating activities and lower payments to equity accounted investees. Income tax expense this quarter amounted to $17.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 18%, compared to an effective tax rate of 8% for the third quarter last year. The income tax rate was impacted by restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, and excluding these costs, the income tax rate used to determine adjusted net income and adjusted EPS was 19% this quarter as compared to 20% in the third quarter of last year. Growth and maintenance capital expenditures(1) totaled $63.4 million this quarter. Net debt(1) at the end of the quarter was $3,073.0 million for a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA(1) of 3.74 times. This compares to net debt of $3,194.6 million and a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 4.17 times at the end of the preceding quarter. CAE's total available liquidity as at December 31, 2022 was approximately $1.4 billion. Net finance expense this quarter amounted to $48.8 million, compared to $41.3 million in the preceding quarter and $34.5 million in the third quarter last year. The increased finance expense relative to both prior periods mainly reflects the impact of higher interest rates on our variable rate debt instruments. Adjusted return on capital employed(1) was 5.5% this quarter compared to 5.1% last quarter and 6.1% in the third quarter last year.