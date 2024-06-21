Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report A message from our Chief Executive Officer

We also seized the opportunity to de-riskpre-COVID-19 contractual exposures, streamline our portfolio, and extend our position as sustainability leaders. Moreover, we maintained our status as aviation's lead training innovator. We know that our ongoing investments in technology will not only contribute to our future returns, but also make a positive impact on our customers' success and the millions of people they serve.

Today, we enjoy a strong financial position that is bolstered by ongoing deleveraging efforts, providing us the optionality to invest in our future and return cash to shareholders. With this foundation firmly in place, we have shaped an exciting future for our company, our customers, our employees, and our shareholders.

Bold actions to secure our future

In a market challenged by high inflation, we moved to reshape our company in meaningful ways to drive greater focus, efficiency, and optimization across the portfolio. The divestiture of our Healthcare business in February 2024 positioned it for future growth under new ownership while enabling us to focus on our core aerospace and defence markets.

At the executive level, in May 2024, we appointed Nick Leontidis to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Nick, a 36-year CAE veteran and former Group President of our Civil Aviation business segment, will drive rigorous program execution, help build our backlog, promote enhanced collaboration across departments, and further entrench our culture of One CAE. This new organizational structure will allow us to continue to capitalize on the powerful synergies between our two business segments, and unlock further value for CAE now and in the future.

We also took necessary steps to re-baseline our Defense & Security business, through changes in leadership and the accelerated recognition of risks on eight specific fixed-price contracts that were awarded before COVID-19. Although they are a small fraction of our programs, those eight contracts represented a drag on the segment's performance and future risk profile. With this repositioning, CAE is ready to take advantage of the right people, the right technology, and the right opportunities in the pipeline to unlock long-term success.