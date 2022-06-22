CAE : Financial Report for FY22

And with our recent acquisition of AirCentre, our new digital ecosystem opens access to an even larger portion of the Civil Aviation market we already address. We are providing software and digital technologies to airlines and business jet operators to optimize flight plans, digitize and optimize crew, and help manage airport and airline operations. These services offer multiple benefits, including enabling our customers to lower their fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

In Civil Aviation, we are therefore incredibly well positioned, and we have unbelievable potential for both cyclical and secular growth in this market as recovery ensues. Plus, we are going to start this upcycle at already record margins, with plenty of room to grow.

Defense & Security

In Defense & Security, CAE is on a multi-year journey to becoming a bigger player with expanded capabilities to capture larger multi- domain opportunities.

Our record order intake this past year gives me the confidence that we are indeed on that path. Furthermore, our record level of Defense bids and proposals is the result of bidding more and bidding on larger opportunities. With our increased capabilities across all five domains (air, land, sea, space and cyber), and the critical mass that our transformed Defense business now possesses, there are no programs in our addressable market that are too large or too complex for CAE to bid on with a high probability of success. Defense is now closely aligned with our customers' utmost priorities, which at their foundation, are about defending freedom in the face of near-peer threats.

Relative to our 75-year history, CAE's journey in supporting defence forces has its genesis in one of Canada's major contributions to Allied victory in World War II, the British Commonwealth Aircrew Training Program (BCATP). Our Defense & Security business continues to support that noble purpose with pride.

While we could not have known how or when such geopolitical threats would manifest, they have, once again. We are extremely proud of CAE's role in helping prepare NATO and Allied nations to defend peace and freedom. In the last two years, Defense has established a position as the world's leading platform-agnostic, global training and simulation pure play defence business.

Recent events in Europe are a stark reminder that allied nations must be ready to defend freedom at a moment's notice. We expect the prioritization on defence readiness as a strategic deterrent to translate into additional opportunities for CAE in the years ahead. We also expect continued strong momentum with the integration of L3Harris Technologies' Military Training business.

Together with digital ecosystem partners, CAE is developing complex simulation and visualization technologies to create virtual and synthetic environments that combine data and digital technologies to accelerate and enhance decision-making for governments and businesses into more complex multi-domain battle spaces. A few headwinds still exist for the international defence business in terms of travel restrictions, but we view them as temporary and we look forward to continued growth in the years ahead.