CAE Inc.    CAE

CAE INC.

(CAE)
CAE : Flight simulator maker CAE quarterly profit halves

02/12/2021 | 08:39am EST
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's CAE Inc on Friday reported a 50% drop in third-quarter profit, as pandemic-battered air travel weighed on demand for the company's full-flight simulators and pilot training.

The world's largest civil aviation training specialist said its net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$48.8 million ($38.29 million), or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$97.7 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2745 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 001 M 2 355 M 2 355 M
Net income 2021 -7,33 M -5,75 M -5,75 M
Net Debt 2021 1 918 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 083x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 189 M 7 243 M 7 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Parent President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
John Paul Manley Chairman
Pascal Grenier VP-Global Operations, Technologies & Innovation
Mark Hounsell Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAE INC.-7.88%7 243
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.13%37 616
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED25.64%5 374
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED1.93%5 372
AFYA LIMITED-6.60%2 202
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED6.96%2 186
