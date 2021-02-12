CAE : Flight simulator maker CAE quarterly profit halves

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canada's CAE Inc on Friday reported a 50% drop in third-quarter profit, as pandemic-battered air travel weighed on demand for the company's full-flight simulators and pilot training.

The world's largest civil aviation training specialist said its net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$48.8 million ($38.29 million), or 18 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$97.7 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2745 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)