CAE : Healthcare designs and outfits new healthcare simulation centre at Louisiana Delta Community College

CAE Healthcare and Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) today announced the opening of a new CAE-designed and -outfitted simulation centre on LDCC's Bastrop campus.

The new facility, owned by LDCC, is the latest initiative from CAE Healthcare's turnkey portfolio, which helps organizations streamline and integrate their large-scale projects with support from a team experienced in solution integration.

"It is a pleasure to unveil a project that we have spent so many hours planning and perfecting to ensure our students receive the best training opportunities and learning experiences possible," said Antonio Hearn, Campus Director at Bastrop Louisiana Delta Community College. "We're honored to have partnered with CAE Healthcare to help bring this facility, which will serve a vital role in our community, to life."

The 6,970-square-foot facility is equipped with several educational tools and products from CAE Healthcare, a global leader in simulated healthcare training. These products include a family of patient simulators, including:

CAE Apollo, an adult simulator for pre-hospital and nursing scenarios

CAE Ares, an emergency-care simulator

CAE Aria, a high-fidelity pediatric manikin

CAE Juno, a mid-fidelity simulator for clinical nursing skills training

CAE Lucina, a high-fidelity childbirth simulator to practice normal and abnormal delivery situations

CAE Luna, a neonatal simulator that supports newborn assessment and training.

CAE LearningSpace will serve as the centre's hub, providing a full view of the simulation training environment, learner performance and educational outcomes.

"We are proud to be a part of this effort," said Jeff Evans, President, CAE Healthcare. "Simulation centres are key to improving patient safety and outcomes. Creating a space dedicated to hands-on simulation training eliminates risk while exposing learners to complex situations they may encounter in real healthcare settings."

The true-to-life facility also includes hospital beds, a nurse's station, television monitors and desks to support its two classrooms, debriefing space, simulator operator office, simulation area and two control rooms.

Up to 500 health professionals are expected to visit the simulation centre annually. This includes pharmacy technicians, Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), Registered Nurses (RNs) and emergency medical staff.