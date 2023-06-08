Advanced search
    CAE   CA1247651088

CAE INC.

(CAE)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
27.92 CAD   -2.31%
CAE : Healthcare designs and outfits new healthcare simulation centre at Louisiana Delta Community College

06/08/2023 | 05:07pm EDT
CAE Healthcare and Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) today announced the opening of a new CAE-designed and -outfitted simulation centre on LDCC's Bastrop campus.

The new facility, owned by LDCC, is the latest initiative from CAE Healthcare's turnkey portfolio, which helps organizations streamline and integrate their large-scale projects with support from a team experienced in solution integration.

"It is a pleasure to unveil a project that we have spent so many hours planning and perfecting to ensure our students receive the best training opportunities and learning experiences possible," said Antonio Hearn, Campus Director at Bastrop Louisiana Delta Community College. "We're honored to have partnered with CAE Healthcare to help bring this facility, which will serve a vital role in our community, to life."

The 6,970-square-foot facility is equipped with several educational tools and products from CAE Healthcare, a global leader in simulated healthcare training. These products include a family of patient simulators, including:

  • CAE Apollo, an adult simulator for pre-hospital and nursing scenarios
  • CAE Ares, an emergency-care simulator
  • CAE Aria, a high-fidelity pediatric manikin
  • CAE Juno, a mid-fidelity simulator for clinical nursing skills training
  • CAE Lucina, a high-fidelity childbirth simulator to practice normal and abnormal delivery situations
  • CAE Luna, a neonatal simulator that supports newborn assessment and training.

CAE LearningSpace will serve as the centre's hub, providing a full view of the simulation training environment, learner performance and educational outcomes.

"We are proud to be a part of this effort," said Jeff Evans, President, CAE Healthcare. "Simulation centres are key to improving patient safety and outcomes. Creating a space dedicated to hands-on simulation training eliminates risk while exposing learners to complex situations they may encounter in real healthcare settings."

The true-to-life facility also includes hospital beds, a nurse's station, television monitors and desks to support its two classrooms, debriefing space, simulator operator office, simulation area and two control rooms.

Up to 500 health professionals are expected to visit the simulation centre annually. This includes pharmacy technicians, Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), Registered Nurses (RNs) and emergency medical staff.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 21:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2024 4 570 M 3 423 M 3 423 M
Net income 2024 380 M 285 M 285 M
Net Debt 2024 3 064 M 2 295 M 2 295 M
P/E ratio 2024 24,2x
Yield 2024 0,23%
Capitalization 9 087 M 6 805 M 6 805 M
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
EV / Sales 2025 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CAE INC.
Duration : Period :
CAE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,58 CAD
Average target price 35,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Parent Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sonya Branco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan N. MacGibbon Chairman
Abha Dogra Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Pascal Grenier SVP-Flight Services & Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAE INC.9.13%6 806
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.31%143 755
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.73%116 939
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.87%68 845
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.03%58 652
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.38%35 454
