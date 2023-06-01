Advanced search
CAE : Hélène V. Gagnon awarded Yves-St-Amand Award by Quebec Society of Public Relations Professionals

06/01/2023 | 11:04am EDT
Hélène V. Gagnon, CAE Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement, and Patrick Howe SQPRP President

CAE is pleased to announce that Hélène V. Gagnon, CAE's Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement, has been awarded the prestigious Yves St-Amand Award by the Quebec Society of Public Relations Professionals (SQPRP). Ms. Gagnon received the award at the SQPRP's 36th Annual Awards of Excellence Gala on May 31, 2023.

The Yves-St-Amand Award is a recognition of excellence in public relations, and honours those who are instrumental in enhancing and furthering the reach of this profession. In awarding this distinction to Ms. Gagnon, the SQPRP recognizes her exceptional career and her commitment to the field of public relations.

"Public relations are all about influencing, having a strategic mindset, and building mutually beneficial relationships between different stakeholders," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "Since joining CAE in 2015, Hélène has been driving positive change around matters that are not only important to CAE as a company, but to our communities, our people and our planet. I am thrilled to see that her efforts are being recognized."

Ms. Gagnon leads CAE's environment, social and governance (ESG) strategy, a key element of CAE's mission to make the world safer. She is accountable for CAE's public affairs and global communications with employees, media and other stakeholders as well as management of collaborative innovation programs and partnerships with higher education institutions. She joined CAE in 2015 as Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Global Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Ms. Gagnon has always been very active in the community. She has been involved in more than 50 organizations including government advisory boards, pressure groups, cultural and charity organizations and business associations, and has been appointed to more than 25 Boards of Directors.

Ms. Gagnon has been a speaker or panelist around the world on topics such as ESG, social impact, environmental policy, corporate social responsibility, public policy issues, crisis management, issue management and social media. She has garnered more than 70 scholarships, awards, distinctions and excellence prizes including the prestigious Canada's Most Powerful Women Top 100™ award from the Women Executive Network in 2007 and the top 50 of Best Executives in Canada from the Globe and Mail Report on Business in 2022.

CAE wishes to congratulate all the award recipients and recognizes the efforts of all those who play a strategic role in public relations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
