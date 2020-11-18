CAE : Lockheed Martin awards CAE contract to provide MAD-XR for U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopters

CAE today announced it has been awarded a subcontract by Lockheed Martin to supply the CAE Magnetic Anomaly Detection-Extended Role (MAD-XR) system for United States Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.

CAE MAD-XR is a highly sensitive magnetometer designed to sense changes in the earth's magnetic field and is used as a sensor to detect submarines. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is the lead systems integrator for the U.S. Navy's MH-60R 'Romeo' helicopter, which is the Navy's primary anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare helicopter.

Under terms of a Phase 1 contract from the U.S. Navy, Lockheed Martin has responsibility to integrate the CAE MAD-XR into the MH-60R helicopter. CAE will provide the MAD-XR system and support Lockheed Martin with non-recurring engineering and integration services. Initially, a total of six MH-60R helicopters will be integrated with the CAE MAD-XR during Phase 1.

'Over the past several years we have conducted several trials with the U.S. Navy to confirm the capabilities of the MAD-XR system on the MH-60R helicopter,' said Thomas M. Kane, Director, Naval Helicopter Programs, Lockheed Martin. 'Adding this to the MH-60R's sensor suite will further advance the capabilities of the world's most advanced anti-submarine warfare helicopter.'

The CAE MAD-XR is significantly more compact than previous MAD systems with reduced size, weight, and power requirements. This allows the CAE MAD-XR to be extended to smaller platforms such as unmanned aerial systems (UASs), helicopters and small fixed-wing aircraft.

'The integration of our MAD-XR system on the U.S. Navy's MH-60R helicopter is testament to its powerful magnetic detection abilities,' said Daniel Gelston, Group President, Defence & Security, CAE. 'The MAD-XR system can provide defence forces with enhanced capabilities for operational missions such as submarine detection and search and rescue.'