CAE Inc.    CAE

CAE INC.

(CAE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/17 04:22:39 pm
29.38 CAD   -6.43%
08:11aCAE : Lockheed Martin awards CAE contract to provide MAD-XR for U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopters
PU
11/17TSX pushed down by energy stocks
RE
11/16CAE : CDPQ increases its interest in CAE
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CAE : Lockheed Martin awards CAE contract to provide MAD-XR for U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopters

11/18/2020 | 08:11am EST

CAE today announced it has been awarded a subcontract by Lockheed Martin to supply the CAE Magnetic Anomaly Detection-Extended Role (MAD-XR) system for United States Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.

CAE MAD-XR is a highly sensitive magnetometer designed to sense changes in the earth's magnetic field and is used as a sensor to detect submarines. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is the lead systems integrator for the U.S. Navy's MH-60R 'Romeo' helicopter, which is the Navy's primary anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare helicopter.

Under terms of a Phase 1 contract from the U.S. Navy, Lockheed Martin has responsibility to integrate the CAE MAD-XR into the MH-60R helicopter. CAE will provide the MAD-XR system and support Lockheed Martin with non-recurring engineering and integration services. Initially, a total of six MH-60R helicopters will be integrated with the CAE MAD-XR during Phase 1.

'Over the past several years we have conducted several trials with the U.S. Navy to confirm the capabilities of the MAD-XR system on the MH-60R helicopter,' said Thomas M. Kane, Director, Naval Helicopter Programs, Lockheed Martin. 'Adding this to the MH-60R's sensor suite will further advance the capabilities of the world's most advanced anti-submarine warfare helicopter.'

The CAE MAD-XR is significantly more compact than previous MAD systems with reduced size, weight, and power requirements. This allows the CAE MAD-XR to be extended to smaller platforms such as unmanned aerial systems (UASs), helicopters and small fixed-wing aircraft.

'The integration of our MAD-XR system on the U.S. Navy's MH-60R helicopter is testament to its powerful magnetic detection abilities,' said Daniel Gelston, Group President, Defence & Security, CAE. 'The MAD-XR system can provide defence forces with enhanced capabilities for operational missions such as submarine detection and search and rescue.'

CAE's Defence & Security business unit focuses on helping prepare our customers to develop and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness. We are a world-class training and mission systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training and operational support solutions across the air, land, sea and public safety market segments. We serve our global defence and security customers through regional operations in Canada; the United States/Latin America; Europe/Middle East; and Asia-Pacific, all of which leverage the full breadth of CAE's capabilities, technologies and solutions.

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

- 30 -

Disclaimer

CAE Inc. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 13:10:06 UTC
