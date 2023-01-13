CAE : Marilyn Pearson inducted into Hall of Fame for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies and CAE named as a Top Company for Women

Marilyn Pearson, CAE's Global Regulatory Affairs Lead for Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), has been inducted into the Hall of Fame for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies. This award recognizes highly experienced and accomplished businesswomen in relevant emerging aviation technologies and industry-enabling career fields.

At the same time, CAE has been named one of the Top Companies for Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies by Women and Drones. This award recognizes organizations in the global emerging aviation industries that have fostered cultures where women can thrive. More specifically, it recognizes companies that provide an excellent culture, support for gender diversity, flexibility to accommodate families and a work/life balance, competitive compensation and benefits, training, continued professional development and career advancement opportunities.

Marilyn Pearson accepted the awards during the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards Ceremony held at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on January 6, 2023.

"I am truly honored to be inducted into this Hall of Fame. Over the course of my 40-year career, it has been extremely fulfilling to share my passion for aviation and inspire the next generation of young women to follow their dreams," said Pearson.

"At CAE, our people are at the heart of everything we do, and diversity, equity and inclusion are key elements of CAE's values and strategy. I am proud to work at a company where women are empowered to succeed," said Abha Dogra, CAE's Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

CAE is included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, it is parity-certified by Women in Governance, and has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2023, as well as one of Canada's Top Employers for young people (2021, 2022) and one of Montreal's Top 100 Employers (2021, 2022).